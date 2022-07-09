Defending champion Oklahoma softball continues to reload through the transfer portal, gaining the commitment of former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Cydney Sanders on Friday.

Sanders led Arizona State in home runs (21) and RBIs (63) last season. She was second on the team with a .425 batting average.

She is the second former Arizona State player to transfer to the Sooners this offseason, joining former All-Pac-12 shortstop Alynah Torres, who announced she was heading to Norman last month.

Oklahoma started making waves in the transfer portal right away when it nabbed former Northwestern and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Alex Storako just three days after winning a second consecutive Women's College World Series in June.

Sanders and Torres should help to replace the production lost by the departure of USA Softball National Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo, who set the career home run record last season.

But Oklahoma won't be lacking for proven bats in the lineup with stars Tiare Jennings, Grace Lyons and Jayda Coleman returning.