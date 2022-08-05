ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan has cut ties with men's hockey coach Mel Pearson.

The school announced its decision on Friday. Pearson's contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.

Results of an investigation -- obtained by MLive, among others -- given to the school in May read in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season and fired volunteer coach Steve Shields for raising concerns.

"This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement released by the school. "We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership.

"Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review. Today's announcement reflects the seriousness with what we've heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan."

The Wolverines did not play in the 2021 NCAA tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. With a team led by seven NHL first-round draft picks, they were 31-10-1 last season and lost to Denver in the Frozen Four.

Pearson was 99-64-16 at Michigan. He previously coached at Michigan Tech.