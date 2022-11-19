STILLWATER, Okla. -- Stanford's Charles Hicks became the NCAA Division I men's cross country champion and NC State's Katelyn Tuohy won the women's title Saturday.

Hicks set a course record at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course by crossing the finish line in 28:43.6, becoming the first Cardinal runner to win the individual title. Northern Arizona's Nico Young was second in 28:44.5.

Tuohy crossed the finish line in 19:27.7, surpassing Florida's Parker Valby over the final kilometer. Valby finished in 19:30.9.

Northern Arizona claimed the men's title for the third straight season and sixth in seven years. The Lumberjacks won a tiebreaker over Oklahoma State 3-2, marking the first time a tiebreaker determined the national champion in D-I men's history. The only other tie came in 1942, before a tiebreaker was established.

NC State won back-to-back team championships -- the first to do so on the D-I women's side since 2009-10. NC State is the first program since Colorado in 2018 to win both the individual and team titles.