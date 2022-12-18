OMAHA, Neb. -- The decade-long quest for a third NCAA title ended in celebration Saturday as Texas defeated Louisville 3-0 to win the women's volleyball national championship.

The big-hitting Longhorns were too much for the Cardinals, winning 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24. Texas was powered by AVCA national player of the year Logan Eggleston, who had 19 kills and seven digs and was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

The overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Texas was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll in August but spent all but one week of the regular season ranked in the top spot. The Longhorns dropped to No. 2 after their only loss of the season, 3-2 at Iowa State on Oct. 19, but were back at the top the next week.

This was, indeed, the Longhorns' season, almost wire to wire. The program previously won NCAA titles in 1988 and 2012. Both of those were also sweeps over Hawai'i and then Oregon.

The Longhorns won Saturday at CHI Health Center, where they have faced deep disappointment before. They lost the national championship match to Nebraska here in 2015 and to Kentucky in 2021 (that was officially the 2020 title, although it was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

That Kentucky victory brought the SEC its first volleyball title, and Louisville was trying to do the same for the ACC on Saturday. The Cardinals were appearing in the final four for the second season in a row and defeated fellow ACC team Pittsburgh 3-2 in the national semifinals Thursday.

It has been a swift ascent to national prominence in six seasons at Louisville for coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who won volleyball titles as a player (2006) and assistant coach (2015) with Nebraska in this arena. She was attempting to become the first woman to win the NCAA Division I volleyball title as a head coach and also give Louisville its first national championship in a sport other than men's basketball.

The Longhorns were appearing in their 14th NCAA final four and their eighth NCAA final. They didn't compete in the first NCAA tournament, in 1981, as Texas opted to play in the final AIAW tournaments that school year, and won the last AIAW title in volleyball.

The Longhorns' 1988 NCAA title came behind coach Mick Haley, who was at Texas' helm from 1980 to 1996 before leaving to guide the U.S. women's national team. Jim Moore coached the Longhorns from 1997 to 2000. But after Texas had its first -- and still only -- losing season in 2000, Moore was replaced by Jerritt Elliott, who then was interim head coach for the USC Trojans.

The Longhorns have made the NCAA tournament every year but one under Elliott and have won at least 23 matches in 20 of his 22 seasons. This year, Texas finished 28-1. Elliott's 2012 championship team went 29-4, and the program had multiple chances since to add another NCAA trophy until doing so Saturday.

Texas has continued to be a powerhouse. But the growth in the sport displayed by programs such as Louisville has made getting to the regionals, let alone the final four, more difficult. This year, Texas swept Fairleigh Dickinson and Georgia in the first two rounds, then won its regional matches 3-1 against Marquette and Ohio State. The Longhorns also beat San Diego 3-1 in Thursday's national semifinal.

Just in terms of the physicality and leaping ability, the sport has come a long way. Elliott made reference to coaching his first final four on the women's side, in 2000, when he was at USC.

"My two outside hitters were touching 9 feet, 10 inches and 9-11. Now if you're not at 10-3, 10-4, you're pretty small," he said. "So the game changes, and the coaching has developed. There's so much science behind it. There's so much numbers, analytics behind it. People can study the game and manage the game. There's a lot more information out there than there was 10, 15 years ago."