Marek Hejduk scored two goals, including the game winner with 1.5 seconds left in overtime, and the Harvard Crimson outlasted the Boston College Eagles, 4-3, in one of the Beanpot's semifinal games Monday night at Boston's TD Garden.

The annual college hockey tournament, featuring four Boston-area schools, did not disappoint on Day 1 this year. Hejduk, the son of former NHL forward Milan Hejduk, bailed out the Crimson, who let a two-goal lead slip away in the final four minutes of regulation.

But the Eagles (9-11-6) couldn't cap off the comeback, and Harvard (16-6-1) will take on Northeastern in next Monday's final. The Huskies defeated the Boston University Terriers, 3-1, in the other semifinal, making sure fans will see history next week. It will be the first time in 70 years that Northeastern and Harvard meet in the title game.

Matthew Coronato scored twice on the power play for Harvard in the win. Nikita Nesterenko scored for the Eagles, and teammate Lukas Gustafsson added two assists.

In the other semifinal, Huskies goaltender Devon Levi made 33 saves on the Terriers (20-7-0), who saw a seven-game winning streak close.

Aidan McDonough, Jakov Novak and Hunter McDonald scored as Northeastern improved to 14-10-3.