Three college softball teams that reached last year's Women's College World Series headline the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Elite Invitational this weekend.

For the fourth straight year, 16 teams -- including 12 ranked in the preseason Top 25 -- will compete in one of the biggest early season tournaments of the year.

There are 40 games from Thursday through Sunday televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

The invitational starts Thursday at 10 a.m. ET when No. 3 Oklahoma State, which reached the WCWS semifinals a season ago, faces Texas A&M and new coach Trisha Ford. On Sunday, No. 4 Florida State plays No. 7 Alabama at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by Mississippi State-No. 18 UCF on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

We break down each team and let you know how and when you can watch them over the next four days.

Jump to:

Alabama | Arizona | Arkansas | Duke

FSU | Indiana | Louisiana | Michigan

Mississippi State | Nebraska

Oklahoma State | Texas A&M

UCF | UCLA | USF | Virginia Tech

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 record: 44-13 (eliminated in Tuscaloosa Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Duke (Thursday, 1 p.m., SECN)

at UCLA (Friday, 4 p.m., ESPN2)

vs. UCF (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Indiana (Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Florida State (Sunday, 5 p.m., ESPN)

X factor: RHP Montana Fouts. The three-time All-American, three-time Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist and 2021 SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year has one more chance to add WCWS champion to her long list of accolades. Her 1.72 career ERA is the lowest on Alabama's pitching staff, and in 2022 she led the Crimson Tide with 275 strikeouts and a .193 opponent batting average.

Arizona Wildcats

2022 record: 39-22 (eliminated in WCWS quarterfinals)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Florida State (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

at Texas A&M (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

vs. Mississippi State (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

at Virginia Tech (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

at Indiana (Sunday, noon, ESPN+)

Arizona outfielder Jasmine Perezchica broke out in 2022, hitting .371 with 10 stolen bases. Joshua R. Gateley/ESPN Images

X factor: Momentum. The Wildcats ended the 2022 season with road wins at regionals and super regionals to reach the WCWS, making Caitlin Lowe the first head coach to lead their team to the WCWS in their first year since 1988. With their top four batting average leaders in Jasmine Perezchica, Carlie Scupin, Allie Skaggs and Izzy Pacho returning, Arizona's offense is expected to remain a serious threat.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2022 record: 48-11 (eliminated in Fayetteville Super Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Florida State (Friday, 1 p.m., ESPNU)

at Duke (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Indiana (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

at Louisiana (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Nebraska (Sunday, 9:30 a.m., SECN)

X factor: 3B Hannah Gammill. Five of Arkansas' top six hitters from last season graduated, leaving behind Gammill as the presumptive offensive leader. In 2022, the right-hander hit .374 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs, good for first-team All-American and All-SEC first-team honors. She handled business defensively as well, earning a spot on the SEC all-defensive team with a .964 fielding percentage.

Duke Blue Devils

2022 record: 44-11 (eliminated in Los Angeles Super Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Alabama (Thursday, 1 p.m., SECN)

vs. USF (Friday, 1 p.m., ACCN)

at Arkansas (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. UCF (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

at Michigan (Sunday, 9 a.m., ESPN+)

X factor: Pitching. All-American Peyton St. George may have graduated, but don't underestimate juniors Jala Wright and Claire Davidson. Wright posted a 2.09 ERA in 27 appearances, racking up 115 strikeouts and finishing 2022 with an opponent batting average of .200. Davidson poses a two-way threat, hitting .321 with a .623 slugging percentage while recording a 1.94 ERA in 20 appearances in the circle.

Florida State Seminoles

2022 record: 54-7 (eliminated in Tallahassee Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Arizona (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

vs. Arkansas (Friday, 1 p.m., ESPNU)

vs. UCLA (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

vs. Louisiana (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

at Alabama (Sunday, 5 p.m., ESPN)

X factor: The Sandercock-Edenfield battery. Righty redshirt senior Kathryn Sandercock tallied a 30-3 record with a career-high 159 strikeouts in 2022, earning her USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top-25 finalist and All-ACC first-team spots. At 6-foot-1, redshirt sophomore catcher Michaela Edenfield commands the field from behind the plate. In the batter's box, she led the Seminoles in home runs (16) and slugging percentage (.624) in 2022.

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock enters her fifth season with a 79-8 career record with a 1.56 ERA across 525 innings pitched. Scott Clarke/ESPN Images

Indiana Hoosiers

2022 record: 27-22 (did not make NCAA tournament)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Louisiana (Thursday, 1 p.m., ESPNU)

at Mississippi State (Friday, 12:30 p.m., SECN)

at Arkansas (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Alabama (Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Arizona (Sunday, noon, ESPN+)

X factor: 2B Cora Bassett. Now a senior, Bassett made an immediate impact in the Hoosiers' lineup after transferring from Purdue for the 2022 season, She set the single-season record for doubles (19) and tied the single-season record for runs scored (57) in her first season wearing crimson and cream. Bassett also led Indiana in 11 offensive categories, including batting average (.400), hits (62) and home runs (13).

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

2022 record: 47-13 (eliminated in Clemson Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Indiana (Thursday, 1 p.m., ESPNU)

at Michigan (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., ESPN+)

vs. Arkansas (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. UCLA (Sunday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

at Florida State (Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN+)

X factor: Continuity. The back-to-back-to-back Sun Belt Conference champions enter the season with nearly all of their key performers from 2022. League Newcomer of the Year Jourdyn Campbell headlines offensive returners after posting a .392 batting average with 58 hits in her first year, along with Alexa Langeliers and Karly Heath, who each had team-high 13 home runs and slugging percentages over .770. Louisiana's pitching staff also looks familiar with Meghan Schorman, Kandra Lamb and Sam Landry returning.

Michigan Wolverines

2022 record: 38-18 (eliminated in Orlando Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. UCF (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Louisiana (Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN+)

at Oklahoma State (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Mississippi State (Saturday, 5 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Duke (Sunday, 9 a.m., ESPN+)

X factor: A new era. It might be #Team46, but it's technically #Team1 under new head coach Bonnie Tholl, long-time associate head coach with recently retired Carol Hutchins. Tholl hired standout alumna Amanda Chidester, a former pro player who can share her offensive expertise with returners Lexie Blair and Audrey LeClair. Both Wolverines hit over .320 with 40-plus hits. Also new to Ann Arbor are transfer pitchers Hannah George and Jessica LeBeau.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2022 record: 37-27 (eliminated in Starkville Super Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Indiana (Friday, 12:30 p.m., SECN)

at Arizona (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Michigan (Saturday, 5 p.m., ESPN+)

at USF (Sunday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at UCF (Sunday, 8 p.m., ESPN2)

X factor: Power. Mia Davidson, who finished her career with 92 home runs, may have graduated, but the Bulldogs return seven of their top eight hitters that contributed to the program's first super regional appearance in 2022. Chloe Malau'ulu, Paige Cook and Matalasi Faapito all slugged .500 or above. Faapito was second in home runs with 14, while she and Cook combined for 82 RBIs.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2022 record: 41-16 (eliminated in Stillwater Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Oklahoma State (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPN+)

at UCLA (Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Virginia Tech (Friday, 4 p.m., ACCN)

vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

at Arkansas (Sunday, 9:30 a.m., SECN)

X factor: INF Billie Andrews. The 2022 All-Big 12 second-team selection returns for the Huskers after a standout sophomore season. Andrews led the team in RBIs (51), slugging percentage (.715) and stolen bases (18) while posting a .330 batting average. She also set Nebraska's sophomore school record for home runs (20). Expect Andrews to hold down the Huskers' leadoff spot in the batting order.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

2022 record: 48-14 (eliminated in WCWS semifinals)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Texas A&M (Thursday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

vs. Nebraska (Thursday, 4 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Virginia Tech (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

at Louisiana (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., ESPN+)

vs. Michigan (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

X factor: LHP Kelly Maxwell. The 2022 Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top-10 finalist returns for her graduate season. After redshirting in 2019 and playing in the shortened 2020 season, Maxwell has led the Cowgirls to back-to-back WCWS appearances. A staple in the rotation, 2022 proved to be her best season yet: a 1.22 ERA with 313 strikeouts in 35 games.

Kelly Maxwell returns to Oklahoma State after a 2022 season in which she struck out 313 batters and recorded a 1.22 ERA in 189 2/3 innings. Joshua R. Gateley/ESPN Images

South Florida Bulls

2022 record: 45-16 (eliminated in Tallahassee Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Duke (Friday, 1 p.m., ACCN)

at Texas A&M (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., SECN)

at Virginia Tech (Sunday, noon, ESPN+)

vs. Mississippi State (Sunday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

X factor: Speed. Last year, USF ranked in the top 10 among all 301 Division I teams with 121 stolen bases. For 2023, the Bulls return four of their five stolen base leaders, including junior infielder Megan Pierro (19-for-22). Redshirt sophomores Meghan Sheehan and Jordyn Kadlub combined for over 20 steals, while junior Emilee Hanlon went a perfect 7-for-7.

Texas A&M Aggies

2022 record: 31-28 (eliminated in Norman Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Oklahoma State (Thursday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

vs. Arizona (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

at UCF (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. USF (Saturday, 10:30 a.m., SECN)

at Nebraska (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

X factor: A fresh start. Two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year Tricia Ford takes over the Aggies after six seasons with Arizona State, replacing 27-year head coach Jo Evans. Ford brought in a new support staff along with transfers from Arizona, Minnesota, Houston, UCLA, Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Those new pieces, plus strong returners like sophomore Koko Wooley and junior Rylen Wiggins, mean Texas A&M should not be taken lightly.

UCF Knights

2022 record: 49-14 (eliminated in Normal Super Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Michigan (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Texas A&M (Friday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

at Duke (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPN+)

at Alabama (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Mississippi State (Sunday, 8 p.m., ESPN2)

X factor: UTL Jada Cody. Cody's 2022 season was crucial toward UCF hosting a regional for the first time in program history. She set UCF's single-season RBI record (75) and led the Knights in batting average (.361), hits (70), doubles (15), home runs (15) and slugging percentage (.701). The two-time AAC first-team selection will look to keep up her offensive dominance in her fourth season.

UCLA Bruins

2022 record: 51-10 (eliminated in WCWS semifinals)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

vs. Nebraska (Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. Alabama (Friday, 4 p.m., ESPN2)

at Florida State (Saturday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

vs. Virginia Tech (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

at Louisiana (Sunday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

X factor: Experience. The Bruins return four players from their 2019 championship team, including 2022 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and two-time All-American Megan Faraimo. They also added four impact transfers: Arizona's Sharlize Palacios and Janelle Meoño and Oregon's Brooke Yanez and Rachel Cid. With seven straight WCWS appearances under their belts, the Bruins boast a roster ready for any challenge.

Pitcher Megan Faraimo won a WCWS with UCLA as a freshman. Now a fifth-year senior, she has one last opportunity to put the Bruins back atop the college softball world. Joshua R. Gateley/ESPN Images

Virginia Tech Hokies

2022 record: 46-10 (eliminated in Blacksburg Super Regional)

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

at Oklahoma State (Friday, 10 a.m., ESPNU)

at Nebraska (Friday, 4 p.m., ACCN)

at UCLA (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

vs. Arizona (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+)

vs. USF (Sunday, noon, ESPN+)

X factor: The Emmas. With ace Keely Rochard graduated, sophomore righty Emma Lemley can step into the P1 role. The 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year posted a 2.12 ERA with 212 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .186 batting average in her first collegiate season. Meanwhile, junior outfielder Emma Ritter also returns to Tech's lineup after leading the team in batting average (.400), hits (66), slugging percentage (.661) and stolen bases (23).