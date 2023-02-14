Police at Michigan State announced that all activities on campus, including athletics, have been canceled for the next 48 hours in the wake of a fatal shooting there Monday night.

Three people were killed and at least five others were wounded after the shooter opened fire shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET, according to university police. Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said several victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large. Police released photographs of the shooter Monday night, describing him as a shorter Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a navy baseball cap with a light-colored brim.

The first shots were fired at Berkey Hall, a classroom building on the north side of campus. Shots were also fired at the nearby student union, according to police.

Rozman told reporters in East Lansing that the shooter was last seen leaving the student union. He added that police believe there was one shooter, and that reports on social media of other sightings or shootings were not accurate.

The Spartans men's and women's basketball teams were off Monday night, but the men's team was scheduled to host Minnesota on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Michigan State men's tennis team was scheduled to host Drake on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET in the only other scheduled home athletic event through the next 48 hours.

The Spartans women's basketball team is scheduled to play at Purdue on Wednesday night, but it wasn't immediately known how that game might be impacted.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.