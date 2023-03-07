College baseball rankings: 2023 top 25 poll

It's going to take a lot to knock off LSU from its No. 1 ranking, but the Tigers continue to prove why they're the best team in the nation. In four games last week, they scored 44 runs, with 26 of them coming in a single game. They're the real deal.

Elsewhere in college baseball, things are really starting to heat up as conference play begins in some leagues this week.

Key game last week: Florida 14, Miami 4. After letting Miami run up the score in Saturday's game, Florida returned the favor with Wyatt Langford leading the way. He hit a two-run home in the bottom of the eighth to wrap up a spectacular week of play that earned him SEC player of the week honors (.500/.560/1.200 with five HRs over five starts). Miami ended up dropping out of the Top 25 after losing the weekend series to the Gators.

Key game to watch: NC State at Miami on Friday March 10 (7 p.m. ET on ACC Network). NC State has a perfect 12-0 record to start the reason, and Miami might just be one of the Wolfpack's first real tests as it gets into conference play. Miami will certainly be looking to bounce back after the losses to Florida, and it should give us real insight into the strength of the ACC this year.

Key player to watch: Cannon Peebles, NC State. Can Peebles follow up his six-hit, 10-RBI performance from over the weekend? Peebles has had a bit of a slower start to the season, but he might have just found his groove. The Wolfpack have one game before its series with Miami, giving Peebles one more opportunity to refine his game before heading to Coral Gables.

Play of the week: Colby Shelton has some true power in his swing.

Rumor has it that ball still hasn't landed. @colbyshelton with 5 home runs and 2 grand slams for Alabama. We are 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙠. 🤯#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @AlabamaBSBpic.twitter.com/HEccegJGIe — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 5, 2023

Here are the rest of the schools ranked in the D1baseball.com Top 25 poll:

*Games through Sunday March 5

1. LSU (10-1)

2. Stanford (9-2)

3. Tennessee (11-2)

4. Ole Miss (10-2)

5. Wake Forest (13-0)

6. Florida (10-3)

7. Vanderbilt (8-4)

8. Arkansas (9-2)

9. Louisville (10-1)

10. TCU (7-4)

11. Virginia Tech (9-2)

12. East Carolina (7-3)

13. Oklahoma State (8-3)

14. North Carolina (9-3)

15. Texas A&M (7-4)

16. UCLA (9-2)

17. Virginia (11-0)

18. Alabama (12-0)

19. NC State (12-0)

20. South Carolina (11-1)

21. Florida State (8-3)

22. Southern Miss. (8-3)

23. Iowa (9-1)

24. Campbell (8-2)

25.Oregon State (9-2)