Can Oklahoma three-peat as champions of the college softball world? Or will someone stop the Sooners dynasty?

The road to the 2023 Women's College World Series begins this week with regional play, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma is seeking its fifth WCWS championship since 2016. The Sooners can become only the second team to win three national titles in a row (UCLA, 1988-90).

But there are 63 other teams in the NCAA tournament looking to end their reign, like No. 2 seed UCLA, No. 3 seed Florida State, No. 4 seed Tennessee and No. 5 seed Alabama.

We break down the 64-team field and provide you updates with the schedule, scores and how to watch the NCAA tournament.

Regional scores

Super regional schedule | WCWS dates

Regionals

Double elimination; all times ET

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Hofstra vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Missouri vs. California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Los Angeles Regional (Los Angeles, California)

Friday:

Game 1: Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Liberty vs. San Diego State, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Marist vs. No. 3 Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Indiana vs. Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Northern Kentucky vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Central Arkansas vs. Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Long Island University vs. No. 5 Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: UMBC vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Wichita State vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Seattle Regional (Seattle, Washington)

Friday:

Game 1: Minnesota vs. McNeese, 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Game 2: Northern Colorado vs. No. 7 Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Durham Regional (Durham, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: George Mason vs. No. 8 Duke, noon, ACC Network

Game 2: Charlotte vs. Campbell, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Stanford Regional (Stanford, California)

Friday:

Game 1: Florida vs. Loyola Marymount, ESPN+

Game 2: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Stanford, ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Baton Rouge Regional (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Omaha, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Prairie View A&M vs. No. 10 LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Harvard vs. No. 11 Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Evanston Regional (Evanston, Illinois)

Friday:

Game 1: Miami (Ohio) vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: Eastern Illinois vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: Seton Hall vs. No. 13 Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network

Game 2: Texas State vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Athens Regional (Athens, Georgia)

Friday:

Game 1: Boston University vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: North Carolina Central vs. No. 14 Georgia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Salt Lake City Regional (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Friday:

Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Southern Illinois vs. No. 15 Utah, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Clemson, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Super regionals

Best of three series

Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28

Women's College World Series

Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 9