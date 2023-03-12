The plate umpire who made an egregious third strike call to end a game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State on Friday night has been suspended indefinitely, the Southland Conference announced.

Mississippi Valley State left fielder Davon Mims was up with a 1-1 count with two outs in the ninth inning when plate umpire Reggie Drummer called two straight strikes on pitches outside the batter's box, the latter of which was clearly off the plate.

The game ended with New Orleans winning 7-3 and an enraged Mims trying to confront Drummer, who ignored him as he walked off the field.

"After a thorough review of the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State baseball contest on March 10, 2023, the Southland Conference confirmed the home plate umpire's conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the Conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball," the conference said in a statement Saturday.