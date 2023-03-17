COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner has received a two-year contract extension that ties him to the school through June 2026.

Tanner, 64, is a two-time College World Series champion as the Gamecocks' baseball coach who moved to leading the athletic department in July 2012.

The new deal was approved by the school's board of trustees Friday and replaces Tanner's old agreement that was set to expire in June 2024. Tanner will receive a raise of more than $153,000 per season, increasing his total compensation to $1.175 million.

Tanner has had his ups and downs leading the department. He took over when football coach Steve Spurrier was in the middle of three straight 11-2 seasons with players like defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey.

Tanner's hire to replace Spurrier, Will Muschamp, lasted less than five seasons before he was let go in the middle of 2020. Muschamp's replacement, current coach Shane Beamer, has had back-to-back winning seasons and been to a bowl game his first two years.

Tanner has also overseen the rise of women's basketball under coach Dawn Staley, who signed a seven-year contract before the 2021-22 season worth $22.4 million. Staley and the Gamecocks won the national title last April and are favorites to repeat this season.