MINNEAPOLIS -- Arizona State's Leon Marchand broke his NCAA record in the 200-yard IM on Thursday night at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships.

Marchand smashed his previous record by 1.3 seconds with a time of 1:36.34. Cal's Destin Lasco took second with a program-record time of 1:38.10 and teammate Hugo Gonzalez (1:39.00) captured third.

Cal leads the standings with 184 points after Day 2 of the four-night event. Texas is second with 165 and the Sun Devils third at 154.

In the opening event of the night, Texas had a one-two finish in the 500-yard freestyle to collect 37 points. Longhorn sophomore Luke Hobson set a program and pool record at 4:07.37 and junior David Johnston (4:08.79) took second. Georgia's Jake Magahey placed third with a season-best time of 4:09.24 for his third consecutive top-three finish in the event.

Tennessee's Jordan Crooks overcame a slow start to overtake Florida's Joshua Liendo and Cal's Bjorn Seeliger to win the 50-yard freestyle in 18:32. It was the Vols' first win in the event in 43 years.

Ohio State's Lyle Yost claimed the 1-meter diving title with a score of 443.95. He was fifth last year and sixth in 2021.

Florida broke a 14-year-old NCAA record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:13.35. Cal (1:13.82) also came in under Auburn's mark of 1:14.08 that had stood since 2009.

Friday will feature five individual events: the 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke.