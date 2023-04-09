WALTHAM, Mass. -- Emory routed Brandeis 31-4 in a doubleheader opener to set a Division III University Athletic Association record for runs in a game. The Eagles then matched the mark by winning the second game 31-7.

Jack Halloran, a 20-year-old sophomore infielder, was 9-for-10 in Saturday's doubleheader with four home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs.

The 31 runs broke the previous UAA record set by Emory in a 24-8 win at NYU on April 2, 2022. The Eagles' prior team record was set in a 26-1 win at Saint John Fisher on March 7, 1995, and matched in a season-opening 26-2 victory at University of the South on Feb. 7, 1998.

Each game of the doubleheader was seven innings. Emory scored six runs in both the second and fifth innings of the opener and 12 in the sixth then scored nine runs in the third inning of the nightcap and 12 in the sixth.

Emory said it marked the 10th and 11th times a team scored 30 or more runs in Division III this year, and the Eagles were the first team to accomplish the feat twice this season.

Halloran homered twice with five hits and nine RBIs in the opener and doubled twice with a home run and six RBIs in the second game.

Sophomore catcher Blake Dincman homered and had five RBIs in the opener. Ellis Schwartz was a single short of the cycle and had three RBIs, and Jacob Grossman and Steven Hunt also homered.

Schwartz was 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs in the second game, and Henry Pelinski had four hits and five RBIs.