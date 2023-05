The Rally Cap crew discusses the SEC breaking the record with eight regional hosts along with the stating the advantages of hosting a regional. (2:49)

After playing consistently the entire season and jumping to the top of the rankings in the final month, Wake Forest is the No. 1 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament. The other top seeds in the tournament are No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 Clemson.

The SEC is hosting eight regionals, a record for the tournament, while the ACC is hosting four, with the Big 12, Pac-12, Missouri Valley and Sun Belt each hosting one.

We break down the 64-team field and provide updates with the schedule, scores and how to watch information for the NCAA tournament.

Winston-Salem Regional (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: Northeastern vs. Maryland; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 1 Wake Forest vs. George Mason; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Troy vs. Boston College; 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 16 Alabama vs. Nicholls State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Coral Gables Regional (Coral Gables, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Texas; 2 p.m. on LHN

Game 2: No. 9 Miami vs. Maine; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Stanford Regional (Stanford, California)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 8 Stanford vs. San Jose State; 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M; 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Baton Rouge Regional (Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 LSU vs. Tulane; 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: Sam Houston vs. Oregon State; 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Lexington Regional (Kentucky)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 12 Kentucky vs. Ball State; Noon on SECN

Game 2: Indiana vs. West Virginia; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Auburn Regional (Auburn, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Sanford vs. Southern Miss; 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 13 Auburn vs. on Penn; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 4 Clemson vs. Lipscomb; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Charlotte vs. Tennessee; 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. UConn; Noon on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 2 Florida vs. Florida A&M; 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Columbia Regional (Columbia, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: NC State vs. Campbell; 1 p.m. on ACCN

Game 2: No. 15 South Carolina vs. Central Connecticut State; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Conway Regional (Conway, South Carolina)

Friday:

Game 1: UNC Wilmington vs. Duke; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Coastal Carolina vs. Rider; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Charlottesville Regional (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 7 Virginia vs. Army; Noon on ESPN+

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina; 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Nashville Regional (Nashville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Xavier vs. Oregon; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Eastern Illinois; 8 p.m. SECN

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Washington vs. Dallas Baptist; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts; 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Terre Haute Regional (Terre Haute, Indiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 14 Indiana State vs. Wright State; 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Iowa; 7 p.m. on ACCN

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Santa Clara; 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: Arizona vs. TCU; 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Super regionals

Best of three series

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Winston-Salem Regional winner vs. Tuscaloosa Regional winner

Coral-Gables Regional winner vs. Stanford Regional winner

Baton Rogue Regional winner vs. Lexington Regional winner

Auburn Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner

Gainesville Regional winner vs. Columbia Regional winner

Conway Regional winner vs. Charlottesville Regional winner

Nashville Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner

Terre Haute Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

Men's College World Series

Friday June 16 through Monday June 26