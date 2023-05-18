GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Jay Jacobs, the former Auburn athletic director who has been serving as Florida's associate AD for external affairs, is formally retiring following nearly four decades in college athletics.

The 62-year-old Jacobs spent 13 years as Auburn's athletic director and won the 2010 national championship in football with coach Gene Chizik and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton.

"It's bittersweet," Jacobs told The Associated Press. "Made some great relationships over the years. It's tough to leave, but it'll be fun what I'm about to do regardless of where I'm at geographically."

Jacobs spent the past five years at the University of Florida overseeing communications, marketing, ticketing, licensing, boosters and serving as the sport administrator for Florida's football program, which finished 6-7 each of the past two seasons.

He plans to stay close to college athletics in retirement, possibly serving as a consultant or pursuing another behind-the-scenes endeavor.

"It sounds awful to say, but I don't want any requirements," Jacobs said. "I don't want to have to show up somewhere consistently. I want to just see what that's like for a couple of months not having to do that. It's going to be an adjustment because I don't know any other life than this."

A former walk-on offensive lineman at Auburn, he became Auburn's 14th AD in 2005, and his 13-year run remains the third-longest tenure in school history.

Auburn claimed 12 national championships across five sports during his watch, none more memorable than beating Oregon 22-19 after the 2010 football season in Arizona. His notable hires included men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl and football coaches Chizik and Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national title game following the 2013 season.