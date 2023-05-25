BT Riopelle rips a three-run homer in extras to complete the comeback and secure 1-seed Florida's 7-6 win over 9-seed Alabama in an SEC Tournament thriller. (2:07)

Conference tournaments are underway as teams are vying for automatic bids for the NCAA tournament, and there are upsets happening all over the place already.

Wake Forest is the No. 1 team in the country, according to D1baseball.com, and the Demon Deacons are looking for their first ACC conference tournament title in over 20 years. But it won't be an easy task with Clemson rolling -- the Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 in the country and won 12 straight games to end the regular season.

Elsewhere, the SEC tournament seems completely up for grabs. Arkansas and Florida each took a share of the regular-season title, and with LSU stumbling at the end and other teams stepping up, such as Alabama, each game is a must-see. The latest projections from D1baseball.com have 10 teams from the SEC reaching the NCAA tournament. The past two NCAA champions, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, notably did not qualify for the conference tourney.

Oklahoma State, Texas, and West Virginia all took a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, leaving the conference tournament wide open for anyone's taking and anyone's automatic bid.

The Pac-12 is in the second iteration of its postseason tournament, with its pool play extending from eight teams to nine. Stanford has been solid all year long, currently ranked No. 3 in the country, and the Cardinal will be hard to knock out as the format of the Pac-12 tournament favors the top three seeds (No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Oregon State, No. 3 Washington).

Maryland has won back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles and is looking to add a conference tournament title to its résumé as the Terrapins are No. 23 team in the country, the highest-ranked Big Ten team.

After all is said and done, teams will find out Monday if they have made it to the NCAA tournament during the selection show.

Below is how to watch information for the selection show and brackets, scores and schedules for the Power 5 baseball tournaments.

NCAA tournament selection show

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Date: Monday, May 29

How to watch: ESPN2/ESPN App

Following the conclusion of 30 conference tournaments, the 64-team field will be announced Monday, May 29, on ESPN2. The 16 regional sites will be announced Sunday, May 28. Teams will be seeded 1-4 and play in a double-elimination format.

Power 5 conference tournaments

SEC

All games on SEC Network, except the championship, which will be on ESPN2.

First round (single elimination) - Tuesday, May 23

Game 1: No. 6 South Carolina 9, No. 11 Georgia 0; Georgia eliminated

Game 2: No. 10 Texas A&M 3, No. 7 Tennessee 0; Tennessee eliminated

Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 0, Kentucky eliminated

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 10, No. 12 Missouri 4; Missouri eliminated

Second round (double elimination) - Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: No. 3 LSU 10, No. 6 South Carolina 3

Game 6: No. 2 Arkansas 6, No. 10 Texas A&M 5 (11)

Game 7: No. 1 Florida 7, No. 9 Alabama 6 (11)

Game 8: No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, No. 5 Auburn 4

Third round (double elimination) - Thursday, May 25

Game 9: No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 6 South Carolina 0; South Carolina eliminated

Game 10: No. 9 Alabama 7, No. 5 Auburn 4; Auburn eliminated

Game 11: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Arkansas; 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 12: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Florida; 30 minutes after Game 11

Fourth round (double elimination) - Friday, May 26

Game 13: No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Game 11 Loser; 4 p.m. ET

Game 14: No. 9 Alabama vs. Game 12 Loser; time TBD

Semifinals (single elimination) - Saturday, May 27

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner; 1 p.m. ET

Game 16: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner; time TBD

Championship - Sunday, May 28

3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ACC

All games on ACC Network, except the championship, which will be on ESPN2.

Pool A: No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 12 Pitt

Pool B: No. 2 Virginia, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 11 Georgia Tech

Pool C: No. 3 Clemson, No. 6 Boston College, No. 10 Virginia Tech

Pool D: No. 4 Miami, No. 5 Duke, No. 9 NC State

Pool play - Tuesday, May 23

No. 6 Boston College 11, No. 10 Virginia Tech 7

No. 7 North Carolina 11, No. 11 Georgia Tech 5

No. 9 NC State 8, No. 5 Duke 7 (11)

Pool play - Wednesday, May 24

No. 12 Pitt 9, No. 8 Notre Dame 5

No. 2 Virginia 15, No. 11 Georgia Tech 1

No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 10 Virginia Tech 5

Pool play - Thursday, May 25

No. 1 Wake Forest 10, No. 12 Pitt 2

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Virginia; 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 NC State; 7 p.m. ET

Pool play - Friday, May 26

No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 3 Clemson; 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami; 3 p.m. ET

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Wake Forest; 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals - Saturday, May 27

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner; 1 p.m. ET

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner; 5 p.m. ET

Championship - Sunday, May 28

Noon ET on ESPN2

Big 12

Double-elimination tournament.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1: No. 4 TCU 16, No. 5 Kansas State 3 (7)

Game 2 : No. 8 Kansas 6, No. 1 Texas 3

Game 3: No. 7 Oklahoma 9, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5

Game 4: No. 6 Texas Tech 6, No. 3 West Virginia 2

Thursday, May 25

Game 5: No. 5 Kansas State 6, No. 1 Texas 0; Texas eliminated

Game 6: No. 2 Oklahoma State 3, No. 3 West Virginia 2; West Virginia eliminated

Game 7: No. 4 TCU vs. No. 8 Kansas; 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Oklahoma; 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Friday, May 26

Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner; 4 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner; 7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 27

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner; 10 a.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner; 1:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary); 5 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary); 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Championship - Sunday, May 28

6 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Pac-12

All games on Pac-12 Network, except the championship, which will be on ESPN2.

Pool A: No. 1 Stanford, No. 6 Oregon, No. 9 Cal

Pool B: No. 2 Oregon State, No. 5 Arizona State, No. 8 Arizona

Pool C: No. 3 Washington, No. 4 USC, No. 7 UCLA

Pool play - Tuesday, May 23

No. 8 Arizona 12, No. 5 Arizona State 3

No. 4 USC 6, No. 7 UCLA 4

No. 6 Oregon 3, No. 9 Cal 2

Pool play - Wednesday, May 24

No. 8 Arizona 13, No. 2 Oregon State 12

No. 7 UCLA 17, No. 3 Washington 4 (7)

No. 1 Stanford 18, No. 9 California 10

Pool play - Thursday, May 25

No. 5 Arizona State 14, No. 2 Oregon State 10

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 4 USC; 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 6 Oregon; 10 p.m. ET

Semifinals - Friday, May 26

The three pool winners advance to this round, plus one wildcard.

First semi: 5:30 p.m. ET

Second semi: 10 p.m. ET

Championship - Saturday, May 27

10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Big Ten

All games on Big Ten Network.

Double-elimination tournament.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1: No. 3 Iowa 13, No. 6 Michigan 3 (8)

Game 2: No. 2 Indiana 4, No. 7 Illinois 3

Game 3: No. 1 Maryland 3, No. 8 Michigan State 2

Wednesday, May 24

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska 9, No. 5 Rutgers 7

Game: 5: No. 6 Michigan 6, No. 7 Illinois 3; Illinois eliminated

Thursday, May 25

Game 6: 8 Michigan State 6, No. 5 Rutgers 4; Rutgers eliminated

Game 7: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 2 Indiana; 3 p.m. ET

Game 8: No 1 Maryland vs. No. 4 Nebraska; 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. No. 6 Michigan; 3 p.m. ET

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. No. 8 Michigan State 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 10 a.m. ET

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 2 p.m. ET

Game 13: If necessary; 6 p.m. ET

Game 14: If necessary; 10 p.m. ET

Championship - Sunday, May 28

3 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network