CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.

In statement released Wednesday, the school said assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17.

The school said it began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program on May 8, and the review is ongoing.

"UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter," the school said. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be "commenting further at this time."

The Bearcats' season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Cincinnati finished the season 24-33.