Jordy Bahl, a two-time champion and All-American pitcher at Oklahoma, announced Thursday that she is transferring to Nebraska.

On Monday, Bahl said she was leaving Norman to be closer to home. The Papillion native grew up less than an hour from the Nebraska campus.

She had originally committed to the Cornhuskers as a high school freshman before signing with Oklahoma.

"After 2 years of wonderful memories, I'm excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I'm excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of," Bahl wrote in a social media post Thursday.

With the Sooners, Bahl established herself as one of the top players in softball. In two seasons, she was 44-2 with 15 shutouts and five saves. Her career ERA is 1.00.

She leaves a Sooners program that won its third consecutive national championship last week and its sixth championship in the past 10 years.

She joins a Nebraska program that has never won a national championship and last reached the Women's College World Series in 2013.

On Monday, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement, "We're understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be. We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family."