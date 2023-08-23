2023 college football Week 0 games: Schedule, channels, more

Can Jimbo Fisher lead Florida State back to the College Football Playoff? Jeremy Brevard/Icon SMI

The 2023-24 college football season has arrived! Which teams could get on the path to take Georgia's championship crown? Here's everything you need to know about Week 0.

Who's playing in Week 0? How can I watch?

Week 0 games will be played on Saturday, Aug. 26. All times are ET.

Navy vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

UTEP at Jacksonville State, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UMass at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Ohio at San Diego State, 7 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

San Jose State at USC, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

What else can I look forward to this college football season?

Conference realignment buzz preceded the 2023-24 season in a notable way. Bowl game projections are in play. The Heisman Trophy debate has already taken off. Fans can access more predictions by conference in this handy college football guide.

