LINCOLN, Neb. -- The largest crowd to ever witness a women's sports event filled Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night, as 92,003 fans watched the five-time NCAA champion Nebraska Huskers volleyball team take on Omaha.

After the Huskers won the first two sets, the attendance record was announced to the red-clad Nebraska faithful, who cheered wildly.

Dubbed "Volleyball Day in Nebraska," the match was the culmination of months of planning for a program and state that have long led the way in enthusiasm for this sport. The crowd at what is usually the home of Nebraska football broke the previous world record for women's sports attendance -- 91,648 -- that was set on April 22, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, for a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

And it topped the previous record for a women's event in the United States: the 90,185 who attended the Women's World Cup final between Team USA and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 10, 1999. That was a landmark event for women's athletics in general and women's soccer in particular, won by the Americans on penalty kicks with the winning kick coming from Brandi Chastain.