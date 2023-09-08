How to watch ESPN amid Disney-Spectrum blackout

Over Labor Day weekend, some viewers experienced a blackout of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels like ABC. The ongoing outage relates to a dispute between Spectrum's parent company -- Charter Communications -- and Disney Entertainment. With big events like the US Open in play and tentpole sports like college football and the NFL in season, ESPN is an essential viewing platform. How can fans stay in the loop?

How can I still watch ESPN with the Disney-Spectrum blackout?

If you don't have cable access to ESPN right now, you can start streaming ESPN content through a variety of services, including Hulu + Live TV.

How many channels are affected by the Disney-Spectrum blackout?

The conflict affects ESPN networks, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX networks, and National Geographic channels.

How big of an impact will this blackout have?

Losing ESPN is a major issue for consumers, since it's one of the most popular cable channels. ESPN aired more than half of the top 100 cable telecasts in Charter homes during the past year, per Nielsen (the leading audience measurement, data and analytics company).

How can I get more information?

Check out https://keepmynetworks.com/ to contact Spectrum about the situation.