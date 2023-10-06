Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski, who has led the department for the past eight seasons, received a contract extension Friday that runs through June 2028.

The school's board of trustees approved the extension for Bobinski, 65, who came to Purdue from Georgia Tech in 2016. Bobinski has overseen upgrades to Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena and other athletic facilities and hired the school's past two football coaches, Jeff Brohm and Ryan Walters.

Purdue last year won its first Big Ten West Division championship in football and claimed the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships in men's basketball. The Boilermakers' women's basketball team in March reached its first NCAA tournament in six seasons.

Bobinski, a former pitcher at Notre Dame who first became an athletic director in 1994 at Akron, led an $18.5 million campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the department from having to cut teams or take on heavy debt. Football attendance has grown from an average of 34,451 in Bobinski's first year to 57,129 in 2022.

"I'm grateful to President [Mung] Chiang, board chairman [Michael] Berghoff and the entire Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to continue working alongside our talented Boilermaker student-athletes, coaches and staff," Bobinski said in a statement. "It's an extremely dynamic time in college athletics, and I look forward to helping Purdue navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."