We're entering the final few weeks of the women's volleyball regular season. The race between title contenders is as tense as ever ahead of next month's NCAA championship.

When is the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball championship? How can I watch?

The first and second rounds will be held on campus sites from Thursday to Saturday and will be streaming live on ESPN+, while the regionals extend from Dec. 7-9 and can be found on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

When are the semifinals and championship round? How can I watch?

The first semifinal starts Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the second semifinal airing 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The national championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time, beginning on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Both rounds will also be streaming live on ESPN+.

Who won the NCAA tournament last year?

After losing three national finals in the previous seven years, Texas (28-1) broke through in 2022 for its third championship in program history, beating Louisville in a dominant 3-0 final in Omaha -- the site of the Longhorns' runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2020.

Who is expected to win it this year?

Those two finalists from last year, Texas and Louisville, will be in the mix again this year in what promises to be a loaded field. Nebraska is the early favorite amid its quest for the first perfect season by any team since 2009, when Penn State (38-0) won its third of four consecutive national championships in a reign unlike anything we've ever seen. The Huskers have already beaten Wisconsin and Stanford -- the two teams ranked below Nebraska atop the polls -- but will face the Badgers again (Nov. 24) in a rematch of their instant classic from Oct. 21. That match comes just two days before Selection Sunday and could weigh heavily on the committee's mind in determining the top overall seed.

How can I access more NCAA women's volleyball content?

