          Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shows off her own athleticism

          • Kalan Hooks
          Dec 6, 2023, 02:32 PM ET

          WWE superstar Brock Lesnar's strength and athletic abilities have been passed down to his children.

          Lesnar's daughter, Mya, is off to a strong start in her indoor track and field season after breaking Colorado State's record in the shot put on Friday with a mark of 18.50 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic. The previous school record was 17.55 meters.

          Mya's first two marks of the competition landed in the 16-meter range to put her in first place before she fouled her third and fourth-round attempts. She would shatter the record on her sixth attempt, beating her tournament competition by nearly 3 meters.

          Her reaction after the powerful throw could be likened to her father slamming Spike Dudley in his WWE debut in 2002.

          The junior's record-breaking performance leads the nation and led her to earn the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week award.