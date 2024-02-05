How to watch college baseball on ESPN, plus the preseason top 25

Open Extended Reactions

The start of the college baseball season is quickly approaching on Friday, Feb. 16.

ESPN will be broadcasting more than 4,000 games this season, in addition to the NCAA men's baseball tournament and Men's College World Series.

The first game on ESPN platforms will be No. 16 Texas hosting San Diego (8 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network).

In total, 20 of the preseason top 25 teams will be featured across ESPN platforms in the 2024 season. Games will start to amp up across linear networks at the end of March with several top-ranked matchups, including No 4. LSU at No. 3 Arkansas (March 28, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

How to watch

Everything college baseball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream college baseball on ESPN

Preseason top 25 rankings

All top 25 teams will begin their seasons on Friday, Feb. 16. Here's the full ranking from D1baseball.com, plus information on each team's first game.

All times Eastern.

1. Wake Forest

2023 record: 54-12

First game: vs. Fordham, 5 p.m. on ACCNX

2. Florida

2023 record: 54-47

First game: vs. St. John's, 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

3. Arkansas

2023 record: 43-18

First game: vs. James Madison, 4 p.m. on SEC Network+

4. LSU

2023 record: 54-17

First game: vs. VMI, 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

5. TCU

2023 record: 44-24

First game: vs. FGCU, 7:30 p.m.

6. Vanderbilt

2023 record: 42-20

First game: vs. Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

7. Oregon State

2023 record: 41-20

First game: vs. New Mexico (College Baseball Classic), 2 p.m.

8. Texas A&M

2023 record: 38-27

First game: vs. McNeese, 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

9. Tennessee

2023 record: 44-22

First game: vs. Texas Tech (Shriners Children's College Showdown), 8 p.m.

10. Clemson

2023 record: 44-49

First game: vs. Xavier, 4 p.m.

11. East Carolina

2023 record: 47-19

First game: vs. Rider, 4 p.m. on ESPN+

12. Duke

2023 record: 39-24

First game: vs. Indiana (Baseball at the Beach), 11 a.m.

13. NC State

2023 record: 36-21

First game: vs. VCU, 3 p.m.

14. Virginia

2023 record: 50-15

First game: vs. Hofstra, 3 p.m. on ACCNX

15. North Carolina

2023 record: 36-24

First game: vs. Wagner, 4 p.m.

16. Texas

2023 record: 42-22

First game: vs. San Diego, 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network

17. UC Santa Barbara

2023 record: 35-20

First game: at Campbell, 5 p.m.

18. Coastal Carolina

2023 record: 42-21

First game: vs. George Mason (Baseball at the Beach), 4 p.m. on ESPN+

19. Alabama

2023 record: 43-21

First game: vs. Manhattan College, 5 p.m. on SEC Network+

20. Iowa

2023 record: 44-16

First game: vs. Seton Hall (Shipyard Tournament), 5 p.m.

21. Texas Tech

2023 record: 41-23

First game: vs. Tennessee (Shriners Children's College Showdown), 8 p.m.

22. UCLA

2023 record: 28-24-1

First game: vs. Gonzaga, 8 pm.

23. Northeastern

2023 record: 31-29-1

First game: at Arizona, 8 p.m.

24. Kansas State

2023 record: 35-24

First game: vs. Cal (MLB Desert Invitational), 8 p.m.

25. South Carolina

2023 record: 42-21

First game: vs. Miami (OH), 4 p.m. on SEC Network+