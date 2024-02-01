Former Florida State coach Mike Martin, the winningest coach in college baseball history, died on Thursday after battling Lewy body dementia. He was 79.

Martin spent 40 seasons at Florida State, going 2,029-736-4, before retiring following the 2019 season. Not only is he the winningest coach in college baseball history, he is the winningest coaching in NCAA history.

During his tenure at Florida State, the Seminoles won 19 conference titles, made 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the College World Series 17 times. Despite all that success, a national championship eluded him -- including his final season in 2019, when Florida State made a surprise run to Omaha but was eliminated after three games.

In an interview with ESPN in 2019, Martin reflected on the bad luck that seemed to follow him at the CWS. He said, "There might be a lot of voices saying, 'You have a nice house. You have the most unbelievable wife a man could ask for. You have three healthy children. You have just about anything a man needs, and you're griping about never winning a national championship?'" Martin said.

"How about the number of young men that came up to me at that celebration and hugged my neck and said, 'I love you, 11?' That's a lot more important. That's what I get out of coaching. Do I want to win it? Dadgum right. I wouldn't work so dadgum hard. But I'm not going to say woe is me."

Martin, known as 11 for the uniform number he wore, is a member of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (he was born in the state), and the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named its Coach of the Year trophy in his honor. Martin is survived by his wife, Carol, three children and four grandchildren. His son, Mike Martin Jr., served as a longtime assistant under him, and succeeded him as baseball coach at Florida State. Martin Jr. was fired after three seasons.

Martin Sr. battled Lewy body dementia for three years. The school plans to hold a public celebration of his life at Dick Howser Stadium, on the field that bears his name.