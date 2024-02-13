Open Extended Reactions

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored in the final minute of overtime Monday night, lifting Northeastern to a 4-3 victory over Boston University in the Beanpot at TD Garden.

The Huskies have now won five of the past six Beanpot finals, the culmination of an annual college hockey tournament featuring four Boston-area schools played across two weeks in February.

"It feels amazing," Fontaine told NESN on the ice after the victory. "When you can win with your brothers out here, there's nothing like it."

Matt DeMelis, Justin Hryckowian and Jack Williams also scored for Northeastern in the win.

"It gives us all the confidence," Fontaine said of the title. "It's a great playoff push, it's the first trophy we could have earned. And I'm glad we got it."

The Terriers received goals from Macklin Celebrini, Devin Kaplan and Lane Hutson in the loss.

In the crease it was a tale of two goaltenders. Boston's Mathieu Caron allowed four goals on just 13 shots, while Northeastern's Cameron Whitehead made 30 saves en route to the title.

"That was no surprise. We have all the faith in the world in him," Fontaine said of Whitehead. "He's a stud back there. We're lucky to have him."

Boston College shut out Harvard, 5-0, in the consolation game.