The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) on Friday granted a request by the NCAA to prohibit wagering on prop bets involving collegiate athletes. Ohio sportsbook operators have until March 1 to implement the ban on any wager on "an individual athlete's performance or statistics participating in a sporting event governed by the NCAA."

Examples of prop bets include the over/under on a basketball player's points or a quarterback's passing yards. More than 20 states with legal sports betting prohibit or limit player-specific prop bets on collegiate athletes, according to the OCCC's announcement. The OCCC announced the ban three weeks after Baker made a written request to its executive director Matt Schuler, which received support from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

"Today's decision by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to prohibit player-specific prop bets on collegiate competitions marks a significant step in the protection of student-athlete well-being and game integrity," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement. "I thank The Commission for recognizing the serious threats posed by prop bets and implementing controls to help safeguard student-athlete mental-health from the risks of sports betting harassment and abuse."

Schuler agreed with the NCAA's concerns that prop bets on individual player performance can lead to bettors harassing athletes, the solicitation of insider information and attempts to manipulate small events during games.

"I have determined that good cause supports the NCAA's request to prohibit player-specific prop bets on intercollege athletics competitions because the NCAA's request will safeguard the integrity of sports gaming and will be in the best interest of the public," Schuler wrote in his decision.

Ohio passed a law in 2023 that aims to ban anyone who threatens athletes with violence or harm from participating in sports gaming in the state. The OCCC estimates Ohio sportsbooks received $104.6 million in bets on NCAA player props in 2023, or 1.35% of the total amount wagered last year.