The University of Massachusetts is set to join the MAC in all sports for the 2025-26 school years, sources told ESPN on Monday.

UMass is an independent in football and plays in the Atlantic-10 in basketball and a vast majority of the school's other sports.

The MAC presidents voted to invite UMass on Monday, as the school had already formally applied to the league. The timing of an announcement is not known, but UMass is set to accept and finalize the details of the arrangement in the near future. Once a school formally applies in conference realignment, there's usually an understanding they will be accepted and enter that league.

UMass had also been engaged with Conference USA, per sources. Ultimately, the MAC made more geographic sense and it also houses more of the sports that UMass offers. UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford made clear in recent comments that joining a league was a priority for UMass.

The move of UMass to the MAC will leave Notre Dame and Connecticut as the lone independents in college football, with Army set to join the American Athletic Conference in the upcoming season.

In basketball, the news is a jolt to the Atlantic 10 Conference, which UMass has had a home in since 1976. UMass' Final Four appearance in 1996 is the only Final Four appearance in Atlantic 10 history. (Three other A-10 teams have Final Four appearances, but VCU, Loyola Chicago and George Mason all came prior to joining.)

UMass has some familiarity in the MAC for football, having played four seasons in the league from 2012-15. UMass eventually declined full membership from the MAC, which was part of the contract and led to the school's departure.

The move puts the MAC up to 13 teams and will open speculation whether the league will add a 14th member to balance it out. There'd been discussions about Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky back in 2021, per sources, and those schools would again top any speculative lists.

UMass will play its final season as a football independent this year, and its schedule includes five current MAC members. The Athletic first reported the MAC's vote on UMass.