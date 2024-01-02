Open Extended Reactions

Sixteen-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler qualified for the PDC World Championship final as he beat Rob Cross 6-2 at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

Littler, who threw 16 180s in the match, had looked out of sorts after losing the first set before finding his rhythm and scoring at a rate that Cross struggled to keep pace with.

"It's crazy to even think I'm in a World Championship final on my debut. I was happy winning one game, now I could nearly go all the way," Littler told Sky Sports.

Luke Littler has reached the final of the World Championship in his debut tournament. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Cross, 33, is the second former world champion that Littler has knocked out of the tournament after he swatted aside Raymond van Barneveld 4-1 in the round of 16.

Littler became the favourite to win the tournament after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarterfinals on the same night that three-time winner Michael van Gerwen was knocked out.

The teenager from Warrington is the PDC World Youth champion but his composure under the spotlight in his debut World Championship tournament has repeatedly stunned the crowd at Alexandra Palace.

Asked whether he will change his pre-match preparations ahead of the final, Littler said: "In the morning I'll still go for my ham and cheese omelette, then come here, have my pizza and go to the practice board. That's what I've done for every game."

Littler, who has earned £200,000 in prize money during the tournament, has risen from relative obscurity to become arguably the new face of the sport and has received requests for his autograph from Arsenal footballers Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale.

"When I got here my ambition was just to win my first-round game, that was it," Littler said.

"I heard rumours that Christian [Kist, his first-round opponent] was struggling with an injury but I just blocked that out and had a 106 average in that game.

"After that my target was to [beat Andrew Gilding in the second round], spend Christmas with the family and then come back to London. Now here I am in the final."

Littler will face the winner of the semifinal match-up between Luke Humphries and Scott Williams in Wednesday's final.