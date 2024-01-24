Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's playoffs are heading into the final action prior to the Super Bowl and the betting market is loaded with player props. That's why we're bringing you the NFL betting playbook, highlighting some of the top overall options to be found among the two Conference Championship games.

If you'd like to take a look at my favorite prop bet for each individual playoff matchup, along with my predictions for the final score of each game, feel free to click on this link here.

Note: Odds by ESPN BET and correct as of time of publication.