So good to hear Trombone Shorty for this segment. Also... nice to not have to use my 6-year-old as a prop to send out the picks on twitter. Did anyone force me to have Charlie sit with me? No. He's just funny and entertains me.

Friday's picks

Fresno State Bulldogs (-4, 56) at Utah State Aggies

8 p.m. ET, Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

Scott's pick: Utah State +4

Picks this year very mid. But, it's only mid-October, so we trudge on. I've got eight of them. Again. Friday-nighter to prime the pump for the weekend. Logan, Utah. Not sure where it is on the weird scale, but we're on the home team plus against Fresno State. That's a little scary as they just lost in Laramie - where it's always weird.

SVP: 31-22 all-time when picking Friday games

Saturday's picks

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19, 52) at Purdue Boilermakers

Noon ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Scott's pick: Purdue +19

Busy in the noon window on Saturday and it's all HOTYBs... Taking points against top-5 teams means it's time to Hold On To Your Butts.

I'm going to say this again, Purdue. Listen carefully. Bang that big-ass drum.

Boilers, this is your last chance this year in Winners or you're dead to me.

SVP: 0-2 when picking Purdue this season

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-17.5, 55)

Noon ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Scott's pick: Syracuse +17.5

Syracuse lost its last two by 50 points combined... what kind of bozo takes them in Tally? This one.

SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Syracuse

Tanner Mordecai of the Wisconsin Badgers has a completion percentage of 64.2%. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers (-9.5, 34)

4 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI.

Scott's pick: Wisconsin -9.5

I think my record picking against Iowa is just horrendous. I laid the points with Wisconsin last week, they fumbled late and let Rutgers in the back door. I'm laying them again - so button it up Bucky - whattaya say?

SVP: 3-10 all-time when picking against Iowa

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars (-7.5, 57.5)

7 p.m. ET, Gesa Field, Pullman, WA