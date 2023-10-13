So good to hear Trombone Shorty for this segment. Also... nice to not have to use my 6-year-old as a prop to send out the picks on twitter. Did anyone force me to have Charlie sit with me? No. He's just funny and entertains me.
Friday's picks
Fresno State Bulldogs (-4, 56) at Utah State Aggies
8 p.m. ET, Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT
Scott's pick: Utah State +4
Picks this year very mid. But, it's only mid-October, so we trudge on. I've got eight of them. Again. Friday-nighter to prime the pump for the weekend. Logan, Utah. Not sure where it is on the weird scale, but we're on the home team plus against Fresno State. That's a little scary as they just lost in Laramie - where it's always weird.
SVP: 31-22 all-time when picking Friday games
Saturday's picks
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19, 52) at Purdue Boilermakers
Noon ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
Scott's pick: Purdue +19
Busy in the noon window on Saturday and it's all HOTYBs... Taking points against top-5 teams means it's time to Hold On To Your Butts.
I'm going to say this again, Purdue. Listen carefully. Bang that big-ass drum.
Boilers, this is your last chance this year in Winners or you're dead to me.
SVP: 0-2 when picking Purdue this season
Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-17.5, 55)
Noon ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
Scott's pick: Syracuse +17.5
Syracuse lost its last two by 50 points combined... what kind of bozo takes them in Tally? This one.
SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Syracuse
Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers (-9.5, 34)
4 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI.
Scott's pick: Wisconsin -9.5
I think my record picking against Iowa is just horrendous. I laid the points with Wisconsin last week, they fumbled late and let Rutgers in the back door. I'm laying them again - so button it up Bucky - whattaya say?
SVP: 3-10 all-time when picking against Iowa
Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars (-7.5, 57.5)
7 p.m. ET, Gesa Field, Pullman, WA
Scott's pick: Arizona +7.5
We close with four road dogs. This take guts. You got em? I do.
I also have Arizona plus the number in the Paloose? Did the Cats leave it all on the Colosseum floor? We'll know by half time in this one.
SVP: 9-4 all-time when picking Arizona
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (-2, 50.5)
7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
Scott's pick: Missouri +2.5
Same story with Mizzou at Kentucky. Heartbreak in Columbia for the Tigers. We are taking the itty-bitty piece of candy.
SVP: 10-8 all-time when picking Missouri
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (-3.5, 57)
7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Spartan Stadium, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
Scott's pick: Miami +3.5
The U to bounce back after the debacle at home and battle for 60 with high-scoring North Carolina.
SVP: 4-1 all-time when picking Miami
NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (-3, 44)
8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
Scott's pick: NC State +3
And we'll stay in the ACC on Tobacco Road with NC State plus in Wallace Wade against Duke.
SVP: 6-3 all-time when picking NC State
That's it... hateful eight. Or grateful eight.
Time will tell.