Picking a national champion in the preseason is among the most difficult futures wagers to make, because so much will happen in the nearly six months before one is crowned and you don't have the benefit of knowing what the bracket will look like on Selection Sunday.

But that doesn't mean it's not fun to speculate. And you can almost taste the 2023-24 season now that the preseason AP poll has been released. It's no surprise defending national champion LSU is in the top spot and the favorite to cut down the nets again, but it's not an enticing number (+200).

CEO Kim Mulkey, who I like to call ROI (return on investment), delivered one national title ahead of forecast and morphed this proud LSU tradition into a current juggernaut. Good luck getting a rebound against this group. My favorite made-up prop bet is UNDER 7: the number of offensive rebounds the Tigers will allow each game. Angel Reese will keep her double-double train rolling, and the rich got richer by adding the top two players out of the portal: Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), who led her team to the Elite Eight (2023) and Final Four (2022) the past two seasons, and Aneesah Morrow (from DePaul), who further bolsters the boards.

They are the favorites for a reason, but since there's no fun in being chalky, let's take a look at some potential value plays to cut down the nets in Cleveland in April.

UConn (+550)

The Huskies are an excellent value NOW. But once Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd prove they are healthy in actual games, the market will adjust. When healthy, they are a strong, shot-making duo! Geno Auriemma's last championship came in 2016 -- with Breanna Stewart completing the final act of her four-peat -- the longest drought UConn has experienced since winning its first title in 1995. This team feels that, is edgy, motivated and has the talent to make a run. Their depth adds versatility, tempo and better floor spacing. If the Huskies are whole come March, you won't want them on your side of the bracket.

Iowa (+1000)

She's baaa-ack! Caitlin Clark, the do-it-all, best ticket-selling player in the women's game, swept the national player of year awards last season. In all, three starters return and a deep cast off the bench should take on larger roles. Built "Iowa tough" through player development -- not the transfer portal -- equals instant chemistry, which makes the Hawkeyes dangerous. Did I mention Caitlin Clark? As I say, arms will be falling off in Iowa City again from three! #shoottillarmfallsoff.

Ohio State (+1500)

You can't have enough guards, especially in March. Jacy Sheldon is back and healthy now and Madison Greene is expected to return to the lineup in late November. But it may be a transfer who proves to be most impactful in Columbus: last season's ACC Defensive Player of the Year Celeste Taylor. The Buckeyes are a full-court-pressing, up-the-line defense that chases you for 40 minutes. They are a menace to your game plan. On offense, they play with a 12-second shot clock mentality and will drop 80 a night on opponents with their style and pace. Ohio State hasn't been to the Final Four since the Katie Smith era in 1993, but I can envision this Buckeyes team trending up for a spot in their home state. It wouldn't shock me if six players averaged in double figures!

South Carolina (+1200)

Lost a lot, bring back a lot, recruited a lot! Expect more complementary basketball on offense and the same, stifling defense from Dawn Staley's squad.

Longer shots

Indiana (+1500)

All-American Mackenzie Holmes anchors the middle for Indiana and is one of the nation's leading returning scorers. The Hoosiers have been building toward a trip to the Final Four. They defend, score, run, turn you over and rebound. They are sneaky good on both ends with a style defined by their resilience and toughness.

Tennessee (+2500)

They are restless in Knoxville. The last title for the Lady Vols was in 2008, which also happens to be their last Final Four trip, as well. But this is Kellie Harper's most talented team. They are two deep at each position, giving them the ability to play 94 x 50. And their rim protection makes the defense stingier. Rickea Jackson, one of the best players in the nation, put the WNBA on hold to return for her fifth season.