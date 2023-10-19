Remember the confident ... ok, let's be honest ... arrogant man you enjoyed last fall just blowtorching your book with winners that were boundless? Yeah, I don't either. All that's left is this shaken, shell of a man. A couple of inexcusably poor weeks leave us under .500. But good news, people. A, I'm unflappable. B, Stanford Steve is here with me to chime in as we go. That always makes me feel a lot better. I don't want to blame the big man for what's gone sideways here ... but, it's probably his fault. No, it's all on me.
But so is the comeback. Which starts now. We are going back to basics. The card is lean. More focus. Also, if they continue to be terrible -- at least there are fewer of them.
Thursday's pick
James Madison Dukes (-3.5, 49) at Marshall Thundering Herd
7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W.V.
Van Pelt's pick: Marshall +3.5
Rare early edition of "Winners" - - perhaps the first ever -- which means the Thursday-nighter in Huntington is on the board. JMU is a wrecking ball -- haven't lost a game. Marshall is coming off back-to-back road losses. We like the Thundering Herd plus the points in this one.
SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Marshall
Saturday's picks
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-5, 40) at Indiana Hoosiers
Noon ET, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
Van Pelt's pick: Indiana +5
You know who is on the struggle bus? Indiana. They've lost their last couple by more than 70. Not many opportunities for wins in their last six, so they better battle Saturday with Rutgers in town. We believe they will.
SVP: 5-11 all-time when picking Indiana
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers (-7, 60)
3:30 p.m. ET on SECN, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
Van Pelt's pick: South Carolina +7
South Carolina is limping. Their coach quite literally, after kicking something following their most recent loss to Florida. I like the Gamecocks plus the points in Columbia this week as they take on No. 20 Mizzou.
SVP: 2-7 all-time when picking South Carolina
Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks (-20, 62)
3:30 p.m. on ABC, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.
Van Pelt's pick: Washington State +20
In that same afternoon window, we are backing Wazzu. Went against them last week and got a win and they took a massive L at home. Oregon is in a foul mood after the close loss at Washington, so this one is a scary proposition.
SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Washington State
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5, 31.5)
3:30 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
Van Pelt's pick: Minnesota +3.5
Is Iowa really about to go 11-1? I mean ... maybe? Don't really understand how. I am going to go 1-1,000,000 taking the points against them down the stretch. Probably. I'm not bright. I think this is a last chance for Minnesota or they are dead to me. Backed them in their last game against Michigan -- didn't go so good. Somehow the ranked home team here is giving only 3½, which is stinky poo line to me. Ski- U-Mah.
SVP: 3-11-1 all-time when picking against Iowa
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (-6.5, 55) at Auburn Tigers
7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
Van Pelt's pick: Auburn +6.5
Let's close this buttoned up 6-pack with Auburn at home on the loveliest village on the plains plus the points from the Rebels.
SVP: 7-4 all-time when picking Auburn
Now, are there other games we like? Of course there are. Like Army in Baton Rouge plus the points. Like Oklahoma State on the road plus the points. But right now, we are like Jemaine in "Flight of the Conchords" when he freestyles, "I lack... confidence." So, this is it. Tight 6-pack. Let's be honest, nobody is bird-caging anything. But there they are.