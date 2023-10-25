Open Extended Reactions

It took seven games to eliminate the rival Houston Astros, but the Texas Rangers dethroned the defending champs in the ALCS and are headed to the 2023 World Series to face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who also went seven games in their series with the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Rangers' last trip to the World Series was in 2011, when they lost in seven games to the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks won their only other trip to the World Series, topping the Yankees in seven games in 2001. Arizona won the season series with the Rangers 3-1, splitting in Arlington in May and taking both games at home in August. Game 1 is Friday in Texas.

With the matchup set, fantasy analysts Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Todd Zola and betting analyst Tyler Fulghum offer their picks to win the Fall Classic and take home the World Series MVP, all while considering the odds.

World Series picks