It took seven games to eliminate the rival Houston Astros, but the Texas Rangers dethroned the defending champs in the ALCS and are headed to the 2023 World Series to face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who also went seven games in their series with the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Rangers' last trip to the World Series was in 2011, when they lost in seven games to the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks won their only other trip to the World Series, topping the Yankees in seven games in 2001. Arizona won the season series with the Rangers 3-1, splitting in Arlington in May and taking both games at home in August. Game 1 is Friday in Texas.
With the matchup set, fantasy analysts Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Todd Zola and betting analyst Tyler Fulghum offer their picks to win the Fall Classic and take home the World Series MVP, all while considering the odds.
World Series picks
Texas Rangers (-180) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+155)
Game 1: Friday at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 2: Saturday at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 3: Monday at Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 4: Tuesday at Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 3 at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET
Rangers in 5 (+525). I'll admit that I picked Texas in six on our MLB pages, but I see more value in betting on the Rangers handling this series quickly. Their offense will prove too tough for the Diamondbacks' pitching staff, which would need to continue getting magical performances from the likes of Brandon Pfaadt, Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel in order to win. Corey Seager (+450 to win MVP) might not have been the ALCS star, but he's having another tremendous postseason. -- Cockcroft
Rangers in 6 (+390), Nathan Eovaldi MVP (+1800). This is going down just like last season, with a Texas team, enjoying home-field advantage, overwhelming the final NL team to qualify for the playoffs and making its own memorable run. The Rangers, like the other Texas team last year, are just better. Eovaldi will star. Everyone will hit. The Rangers finally win one. -- Karabell
Rangers in 7 (+400). The Rangers have home-field advantage and the better roster. It's always scary betting on the "hottest" team in October and the Diamondbacks appear to be that after their amazing NLCS victory over Philadelphia. BUT Adolis Garcia has been the best hitter this postseason and he's surrounded by the much deeper lineup. Max Scherzer has more time to become a difference-making arm alongside Jordan Montgomery and Eovaldi. I'll take a flier on Evan Carter (+1600) for World Series MVP. He's hitting .308 with a .987 OPS this postseason. -- Fulghum
Diamondbacks in 7 (+575). Is this because I am going to be in Arizona for a fantasy baseball conference next week? Um, no. Well, maybe a little. I see the series as a push, so I'll say it goes the distance and back the better odds, plus I like the back end of Arizona's rotation and bullpen better than Texas'. Ketel Marte (+1000) is getting it done at the plate and with the glove; he'll win MVP honors. -- Zola