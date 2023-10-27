Open Extended Reactions

After dramatic seven-game series wins in the ALCS and NLCS, the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are all set for Game 1 of the World Series. The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound to face Zac Gallen on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.

Eovaldi is making making his first career World Series start. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts this postseason. Gallen, who was 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 34 games during the regular season, is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in four games this postseason, his first. Game 2 is Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET in Arlington.

With Game 1 upon us, fantasy analysts Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Todd Zola and betting analyst Tyler Fulghum offer their favorite plays and props for Friday's game.

World Series Game 1 picks

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

Friday, 8:03 p.m. ET, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA/2-2, 5.24) vs. Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63/4-0, 2.42)

Money line: Diamondbacks +143, Rangers -170

Run line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-145), Rangers -1.5 (+122)

Total runs: Over/Under 8 (-115/-105)

The Diamondbacks (+143 ML) are my choice to win the World Series opener. Home field has been a disadvantage, and even though Eovaldi is a playoff monster, Gallen is the best pitcher still active in the postseason. Along those lines, I'll take Gallen OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-115). The Rangers have not fanned much in the postseason, but they struck out at a league average rate during the season. -- Zola

Maybe it's a little out there, but I like the +580 same-game parlay of OVER 8.0 runs as well as +1.5 on both Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s total bases (but even the Carroll-Gurriel +450 without the over on runs is appealing). I see this being a high-scoring series that should open that way, with both bullpens -- despite the Diamondbacks' excellence there at times this postseason -- questionable. Carroll and Gurriel, meanwhile, are noted fastball hitters who can also handle Eovaldi's splitter, not to mention both enter the series hitting well. -- Cockcroft

Rangers take Game 1, 6-4. That also will provide enough runs to push OVER 8.0 runs (-115). I expect a solid outing from Eovaldi, along the line of six innings, two earned runs and eight strikeouts. That would put Eovaldi OVER his 5.5 K's prop (+110) and OVER 15.5 pitching outs (+108). Marcus Semien finally homers (+460) and scores three runs in the Texas victory. -- Karabell

Rangers lead after first five innings (-115): Eovaldi has been fantastic in the postseason and I see no reason that doesn't continue in Game 1. He's well-rested and ready to go. The Texas offense is very strong, especially at home, and Gallen has struggled a bit this postseason, allowing six HRs in just 22 1/3 innings pitched. -- Fulghum