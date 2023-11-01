Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers can clinch their first World Series championship Wednesday in Game 5 with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas will send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill, and Arizona will counter with Zac Gallen to try to keep its season alive.

The Diamondbacks will be looking to hand the Rangers their first road loss of the postseason to try to send the series back to Texas on Friday night.

Wednesday's first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. How will things fare and what are the bets you should consider?

Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Todd Zola break it all down in today's roundtable.

World Series Game 5 picks

Rangers lead series 3-1

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, 8:03 p.m. ET, Chase Field, Phoenix

Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA/4-0, 3.52) vs. Gallen (17-9, 3.47/2-2, 5.27)

Money line: Rangers -110, Diamondbacks -110

Run line: Rangers -1.5 (+150), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-180)

Total runs: Over/Under 8.5 (-120/Even)

play 1:28 Mad Dog doubles down on D-backs' playoff demise Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo expects the Rangers to finish off the Diamondbacks in five games after incorrectly predicting Arizona's elimination in the NLCS.

The over on runs has hit in three of the four games, so even though we have a pair of aces going in Game 5, take the over again (8.5 runs/-110). It's not like Eovaldi and Gallen sparked in Game 1. They didn't. Rangers rookie Evan Carter doubled twice off Gallen, and we have to like Carter against right-handed pitching again. Take Carter's total bases over 1.5 (+140) and the competent Adolis Garcia fill-in Travis Jankowski over 0.5 as well (-160). -- Karabell

Backing the Diamondbacks has hit a roadblock, as in the Rangers don't lose on the road. This is Arizona's night; the Diamondbacks don't want to see Texas celebrate on their field. The odds agree, so instead of backing the team, here are some player props: I like Christian Walker to go over 1.5 total bases (+140) and Ketel Marte to also go over 1.5 total bases (+120). Gallen gets it done with over 4.5 strikeouts (-105). -- Zola

I agree with Todd, that the Diamondbacks don't want to see the Rangers celebrate on their home field, and their starter, Gallen, is the kind of dominant-at-home pitcher to push this series to at least a Game 6. I think Gallen steps up with a solid outing, lasting long enough for over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105), and I'd take the Diamondbacks' money line (-110) for Game 5. -- Cockcroft