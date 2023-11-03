        <
          Scott Van Pelt's 'Winners' for Week 10: USC hangs with Huskies, Clemson covers vs. Irish

          SVP looks to keep cashing with his latest college football winners (5:15)

          Scott Van Pelt gives his latest batch of college football winners, including USC and Clemson. (5:15)

          • Scott Van Pelt, Host, SportsCenter with SVPNov 3, 2023, 12:00 PM ET
          5-3 last week, which this season qualifies as a heater. Can we build on the momentum? What kind of question is that? We are busy, busy, busy in the noon window and that's after I remembered we can't take Rutgers ever again, even though I want to.

          Saturday's picks

          Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators (-5, 50.5)
          Noon ET on ESPN2, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

          Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas +5.5

          Let's start with a Bunkie Perkins parlay of games, starting with a team who has lost six in a row and fired a coordinator. Arkansas, how we doin'? It's not been great, but we are calling on the Hogs to keep it close in Gainesville.

          SVP: 9-2 all-time when picking Arkansas

          Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (-3, 53.5)
          Noon ET on ESPN, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

          Van Pelt's pick: Texas A&M +3

          Do you think this next pick can get there? Another road 'dog in the SEC. Rather play this at noon than at night. A&M plus the points on the Grove in Oxford.

          SVP: 9-8 when picking vs. top-10 teams this season

          No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3, 44.5) at Clemson Tigers (+3)
          Noon ET on ABC, Memorial Stadium, S.C.

          Van Pelt's pick: Clemson +3

          Hey coach, this isn't Tyler from Spartanburg. This is Scott from DC. I still believe in the home team, and I'm backing Clemson at home against Notre Dame plus a small number.

          SVP: 0-1 all-time when picking Clemson

          UCF Knights (-3.5, 59.5) at Cincinnati Bearcats
          3:30 p.m. ET, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati

          Van Pelt's pick: Cincinnati +3.5

          Hey, you know what's less fun than backing a team who has lost six in a row? Backing two of them. Historic Nippert Stadium, where the Bearcats welcome UCF to town. These teams are finding the road a bit bumpier in the Big 12, as expected. Gotta try to find the dubs where you can. Spot here for Cincinnati to try to grab one as a small 'dog.

          SVP: 4-2-1 all-time when picking Cincinnati

          No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (-8, 49.5) at Maryland Terrapins
          3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.

          Van Pelt's pick: Maryland +8

          Anytime I take this team, you call me a homer ... that's not it. Penn State has Michigan next week. Terps season has been undone with a couple losses in a row as big favorites. Back in the Snake Pit -- the real ones know -- can they battle for 60? If they can, this feels like the window where they will.

          SVP: 3-4 all-time when picking Maryland

          No. 5 Washington Huskies (-3, 76.5) at No. 20 USC Trojans
          7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

          Van Pelt's pick: USC +3

          Couple more home 'dogs to close it out. Just love the spot here for USC, home to unbeaten Washington. Trojans defense is a disaster, but Washington seems a tad wobbly here and 'SC catching some in the Coliseum is a must-back situation.

          SVP: 4-4 all-time when picking USC

          Kentucky Wildcats (-4.5, 45.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs
          7:30 p.m. ET on SECN, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

          Van Pelt's pick: Mississippi State +4.5

          And we close in Starkvegas. Not doing the Christopher Walken cowbell thing because they got smoked when I did it earlier this season. We are on the Dogs as small 'dogs against Kentucky at home in this one.

          SVP: 8-9 all-time when picking Mississippi State

          That's it. A lean seven. There are a ton more out there. Discipline is the key. Cage. Wheel. Reverse. Whatever ya like.