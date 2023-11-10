        <
          Scott Van Pelt's 'Winners' for Week 11: Nine underdogs cover, including Penn State

          SVP picks his Week 11 CFB winners (3:28)

          After a 3-3-1 Week 10, Scott Van Pelt attempts to improve his record with this week's slate of winners. (3:28)

          • Scott Van Pelt, Host, SportsCenter with SVPNov 10, 2023, 10:50 AM ET
          3-3-1 last week. The trudge continues. At least we all like Trombone Shorty, right? Good song. I wrote down nine this week, because, why not?

          Friday's pick

          Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels (-5.5, 50.5)
          10:45 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

          Van Pelt's pick: Wyoming +5.5

          Let's start on a Friday night. We always joke about how it gets weird in Laramie; let me tell you a place on its own level -- Vegas. UNLV is good -- having an awesome year, but the Cowboys are coming to town wearing a bronze boot and we are taking them.

          SVP: Won 9 of last 11 Friday picks

          Saturday's picks

          No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (-4.5, 44.5) at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
          Noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

          Van Pelt's pick: Penn State +4.5

          Ready to just get a flame thrower out at noon on Saturday? I am. Let's start with Penn State. Michigan is tremendous -- maybe the best team in the country -- but who is the best team they've played? It's mid-November and they really haven't been on the field with a team who is close to them. That might be because they're that good. But the Nittany Lions are going to make them prove it, and I'm backing them at home.

          SVP: 9-10 all-time when picking against Michigan

          Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks (-4, 62.5)
          Noon ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

          Van Pelt's pick: Texas Tech +4

          Wreck 'em ... we like the Red Raiders in an early morning in Lawrence to keep this once tight.

          SVP: 6-4 all-time when picking Texas Tech

          No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (-11, 47.5) at Kentucky Wildcats
          Noon ET on ESPN, Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

          Van Pelt's pick: Kentucky +11

          Alabama off the big win at home over LSU in a noon spot in Lexington against a team who can hang around? I like UK to do just that.

          SVP: 6-3 all-time when picking Kentucky

          Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames (-13.5, 59.5)
          1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.

          Van Pelt's pick: Old Dominion +13.5

          Liberty has not lost. They are a wagon. Old Dominion was good to us in a similar spot on the road at James Madison, who is also unbeaten. Taking the Monarchs plus a couple TDs.

          SVP: 1-4 all-time when picking Old Dominion

          NC State Wolfpack (-2, 42.5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
          2 p.m. ET, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

          Van Pelt's pick: Wake Forest +2

          Sing it with me: dadadadadad -- Go Deacs! Not sure how NC State can top back-to-back wins over Clemson and Miami. This feels like it has pothole potential.

          SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking Wake Forest

          Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (-14, 51.5)
          3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

          Van Pelt's pick: Miami +14

          Miami just lost to [NC] State and scored six points. Not very good. Let's take them against unbeaten Florida State, right? Sure. Love it.

          SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Miami

          No. 18 Utah Utes at No. 5 Washington Huskies (-9.5, 49.5)
          3:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle

          Van Pelt's pick: Utah +9.5

          How many unbeaten are you picking against, you bozo? I don't know, but I'm not done yet because I want the points and Utah as they visit Seattle and the Huskies.

          SVP: 5-4 all-time when picking Utah

          No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2.5, 65.6) at UCF Knights
          3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

          Van Pelt's pick: UCF +2.5

          Our final play of the week ... this line stinks like pooptown. UCF at home against red-hot Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy has done a super job -- won five in a row. But the Knights at home getting a small number is our final play of the week.

          SVP: 2-1 all-time when picking UCF

          That's nine. We started in Vegas, so let's close with Vegas ... I'm like the guy in a bad, untucked shirt who had one too many vodka sodas going to the money machine at 3 a.m. for more blackjack money, but dammit I'm gonna go down swinging.