I have a dear friend at NBC Sports named Steve Sands who preaches the importance of keeping your poise. I apologize to him and to you -- because I lost mine in the wee hours as I wrote down "Winners." There are 10. Which is ludicrous. Far too many games. Can you trust someone seriously who dabbles in such unserious behavior -- particularly when we went 4-5 last week? And are 3 under .500? But if we go on a heater -- starting with these 10 -- then who's gonna have a Happy Thanksgiving? WE ARE! So let's do that. OK? All right.

Saturday's picks

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes (-1, 46.5)

Noon ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Van Pelt's pick: Miami -1

Nooner. The U at home against Louisville. Not exactly a mosh pit in that stadium, but the 'Canes can hang.

SVP: 5-2 all-time when picking Miami

SMU Mustangs (-8.5, 67.5) at Memphis Tigers

Noon ET on ESPN2, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis

Van Pelt's pick: Memphis +8.5

SMU has won six in a row and scored about a thousand points. I don't think Memphis is going to stop them much, but I think they can score enough that we get to cover town.

SVP: 6-2 all-time when picking Memphis

Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers (-6.5, 54.5)

2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.V.

Van Pelt's pick: Cincinnati +6.5

I left Cincinnati off the final list last week. Mistake. They won outright on the road. We are backing the Bearcats this week on the road in Morgantown.

SVP: 5-2-1 all-time when picking Cincinnati

Duke Blue Devils (-3.5, 47.5) at Virginia Cavaliers

3 p.m. ET, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Van Pelt's pick: Virginia +3.5

Virginia plus the points at home against Duke. Blue Devils got screwed by the refs in their rivalry game against UNC last week. Wahoos have been battling. We like Chris Long's guys.

SVP: 7-4-1 all-time when picking Virginia

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3, 31.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Van Pelt's pick: Illinois +3

Great news for Iowa fans -- I'm going against you this week. Your record when I do is really good. Illinois has won 3 of 4. Coach B against his alma mater getting 3.

SVP: 4-11-1 all-time when picking against Iowa

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-10, 58.5) at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

Van Pelt's pick: Tennessee +10

Georgia is an absolute wagon, and Tennessee just got debacled at Mizzou. Vols at home to make it a 60-minute affair with Georgia. This has a chance to make me feel really dumb around sunset Saturday.

SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Tennessee

No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-7, 60.5) at Houston Cougars

4 p.m. ET on ESPN2, TDECU Stadium, Houston

Van Pelt's pick: Houston +7

Shout to Big Ern McCracken and shout to Houston at home against Oklahoma State. Coogs in this one plus the touchdown at home.

SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking Houston

Florida Gators at No. 9 Missouri Tigers- (-11.5, 58.5)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Van Pelt's pick: Florida +11.5

Florida was in Bad Beats on Monday, as they lost by too many at LSU. Mizzou, I mentioned earlier, is rolling, and coach Drink's team runs great stuff. I love their scheme. That said ... double-digits to the Gators? I will take that candy. Gimme.

SVP: 6-3 all-time when picking Florida

Kentucky Wildcats (-1.5, 54.5) at South Carolina Gamecocks

7:30 p.m. ET on SECN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Van Pelt's pick: South Carolina +1.5

South Carolina has two games left and needs to win both to go bowling. I think they get first one at Billy B Saturday night against Kentucky in the dreaded "game after Alabama" spot.

SVP: 2-8 all-time when picking South Carolina

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (-2.5, 62.5)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

Van Pelt's pick: Oregon State -2.5

What have we here? A favorite, you say? I do say. Oregon State GIVING points to the No. 5 team in the land. I've liked the Beavs all year and it all leads to this spot in Corvallis at night. Which, oddly enough, would benefit their most hated rival in Eugene. I like the home team here.

SVP: 19-8 all-time when picking ranked favorite against a ranked opponent

And that's double digits. No sane human would birdcage them -- but there they are.