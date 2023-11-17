De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins: The speedy back has missed the last four games with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, but he benefited from an additional week of recovery with the Week 10 bye. Coach Mike McDaniels commented this week about it being a "sprain-type of injury." McDaniels went on to say they could have returned Achane sooner in a brace if they really had to minimize his time on the field. "We didn't really envision him being one that would really flourish with a brace, so we took the time to make sure that we can get structurally completely strong." Given Achane's agility and quickness, his need to cut sharply and accelerate, this will prove to be the wiser move for both Achane's ability to perform at a high level upon return and, hopefully, stay healthy. McDaniel said they will take it day by day as Achane returns to practice, but he said on Monday that Achane was "untackleable." He said he feels good about where they are with him. If he continues down this path through the rest of the week, it certainly sounds as if Achane will take the field Sunday.