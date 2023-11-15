NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday night's NBA slate features eight games to choose from. However, everyone's attention will be focused showdown between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Both teams sit atop the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division standings with an 8-2 record. Boston and Philadelphia also rank among the top five teams in points scored per 100 possessions. This should be an exciting game to watch with an abundance of playmakers on the court, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday night

Jayson Tatum to record a double-double.

Tatum should be busy on the boards Wednesday night. He has averaged 28.4 PPG and 9.0 RPG this season and logged a double-double in four of his past seven games.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points.

Edwards has been the driving force behind the Timberwolves' offense, surpassing 26.5 points in five of his past eight games. He might need to put on an epic performance to defeat Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns.

Zach LaVine under 36.5 points, rebounds and assists.

With DeMar DeRozan out, Lavine will play a significant role for the Bulls, but don't underestimate the Orlando Magic defense. While LaVine has averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 3.0 APG this season, Orlando ranks seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions. I don't expect LaVine to exceed expectations against a team this strong defensively.

LeBron James over 30.5 points and assists.

James has averaged 22.8 PPG and 6.5 APG at home this season and faces a Sacramento Kings team that ranks 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions. James is in a good spot to surpass this line as the Lakers look to extend their three-game win streak and stay undefeated at home.

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points.

Doncic has averaged 31.1 PPG this season and I don't expect the Wizards' defense will contain him. Washington ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allow the third-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA (57.2%).

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 8-3 (6-5-0)

Wizards: 2-8 (5-5-0)

Line: Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-250), Wizards (+210)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.2, straight up 57.6%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 5-5 (6-3-1)

Hawks: 6-4 (4-6-0)

Line: Knicks (-1.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Knicks (-120), Hawks (+100)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.4, straight up 51.5%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 8-2 (5-3-2)

76ers: 8-2 (8-2-0)

Line: Celtics (-4.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Celtics (-175), 76ers (+140)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 1.6, straight up 56.0%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Foot)

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 6-4 (1-9-0)

Raptors: 5-5 (5-5-0)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Bucks (-190), Raptors (+160)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.7, straight up 52.6%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 5-5 (7-3-0)

Bulls: 4-7 (4-6-1)

Line: Bulls (-2.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Magic (+110), Bulls (-130)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.1, straight up 64.2%, 225.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Dalen Terry, (OUT - Kneecap); DeMar DeRozan, (OUT - Personal)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 8-2 (6-2-2)

Suns: 4-6 (4-5-1)

Line: Suns (-5.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+180), Suns (-210)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8, straight up 52.8%, 225.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Kings: 5-4 (5-4-0)

Lakers: 6-5 (4-7-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Kings (+100), Lakers (-120)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.6, straight up 55.5%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 4-6 (3-7-0)

Blazers: 3-7 (5-5-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-525), Blazers (+400)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.3, straight up 75.0%, 218.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (OUT - Neck); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)