Want to know the latest trends, matchups and injury news in football? We've got you. Want to know where the public has money this week? We've got you. Want to know which teams to play, whom to roster in DFS or whom to pick in your Eliminator pool? We've got you there, too. Here's everything you need to know as you prepare for your fantasy football matchups and potential bets on the games this weekend. Odds by ESPN BET.

Games that had attracted early lopsided action at DraftKings: Arizona (-11) at Arizona State: 88% of the spread bets and 85% of the money wagered was on the favored Wildcats; Wyoming (-11) at Nevada: 86% of the spread bets and 84% of the money wagered was on the favored Cowboys; UAB at North Texas (-3): 80% of the spread bets and 94% of the money wagered was on the favored Eagles.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes -No. 3 Michigan Wolverines line ticked down throughout the week and was sitting at a consensus Wolverines -3.5 entering the weekend. The line had been as high as Michigan -6.5 in mid-November at Caesars Sportsbook, but the suspension to Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh combined with a less-than-dominant performance in a win over Maryland caused the betting market to move toward the underdog Buckeyes. As of Friday at DraftKings, 72% of the money that had been bet on the game's point spread was on Ohio State.

No. 2 Ohio State to win the national championship (+550): FPI and the Allstate Playoff Predictor's fervent belief in the Buckeyes has been noticeable all season. Why stop now? That the model believes Ohio State is at least two points better than every non-Michigan team in the country means that if the Buckeyes can get past the Wolverines, their chances to win it all are being underrated.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (+5.5) vs. Colorado State Rams : FPI agrees with the market that the Rams are the slightly better team on a neutral field, but that's not enough to make them 5.5-point favorites on a long road trip to Honolulu. By our model's calculations, it should be Hawai'i that should be favored by a narrow 2.5-point margin

Michigan (-3) vs. Ohio State: This is a great price on Michigan, in my opinion, as the Wolverines were as high as -6.5 on the look-ahead line two weeks ago. But it has been nothing but Ohio State money this week based, in small part, on Michigan's lackluster performance against Maryland last Saturday. Go ahead and throw that data point in the trash, as it was a classic "sandwich spot" game for Michigan, which was coming off a monster showdown at Penn State one week before a monster showdown against Ohio State. Of course they would struggle, as evidenced by the point spread in that game dipping from Michigan -19.5 to Michigan -17. Bottom line: This game has been too physical for Ohio State over the last two seasons, and it will once again be too physical on Saturday.

South Carolina Gamecocks (+7) vs. No. 24 Clemson Tigers: Clemson may have found its second wind here late in the season, but this is a big number to lay on the road in a rivalry game against a Gamecocks team that is riding its own three-game winning streak. Remember, Dabo and Co. were a 14-point home favorite in this showdown last year before being upset, 31-30.