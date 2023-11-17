NBA betting: Six picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues this Friday with an 11-game slate..

The Sacramento Kings take on the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN as the Spurs look to snap a six-game losing streak. While San Antonio has homecourt advantage, beating a healthy Kings team could be challenging with Devin Vassell (thigh) out and Tre Jones (hamstring) questionable. Meanwhile, the Kings will try stay undefeated in tournament play, which leads me to my first betting recommendation.

Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls, Under 215.5

The Bulls have not been an offensive juggernaut this season, ranking 23rd in points scored per 100 possessions with the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in the NBA (50.3%). It is ironic that the Magic aren't an offensive juggernaut either but Orlando has been hanging their hat on their defense. The Magic rank fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions and have gone under the total in four of their past six games.

Domantas Sabonis over 39.5 points, rebounds and assists; to record a triple double (+300).

Sabonis has averaged 24.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists over the last four games. They face a Spurs team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions, giving Sabonis the chance to shine on the national stage.

Ivica Zubac over 19.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Zubac has exceeded this number in three of his past four games while playing 25.0 minutes. He has averaged 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game over his last seven games against the Rockets.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Aaron Gordon over 6.5 rebounds.

Gordon has reached over 6.5 rebounds in five of his past six games. He is a great spot to surpass this line on Friday nigth against a Pelicans team that has given up the most rebounds per game to power forwards and ranks near the bottom of the league in effective field goal percentage.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple double (+140).

Jokic has averaged 30.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists this season. He ranks in the top five in all three categories among qualified players. The Pelicans have struggled defensively with centers, allowing the fifth-most points and third-most rebounds to the position. Expect the Joker to have the last laugh on Friday night.

Kevin Durant over 28.5 points.

Durant has surpassed 28.5 points in six of his past seven games. The return of Devin Booker has shifted the defense's focus to other players, which has helped Durant as a scorer. The Phoenix Suns face a Utah Jazz team that ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and will have trouble containing Durant, who is shooting 51.4% from the field.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 7-4 (2-9-0)

Hornets: 3-7 (5-5-0)

Line: Bucks (-7.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Bucks (-300), Hornets (+250)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5, straight up 66.4%, 241.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Ankle); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee)

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 6-5 (7-3-1)

Wizards: 2-9 (5-6-0)

Line: Knicks (-7.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Knicks (-280), Wizards (+230)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.1, straight up 61.3%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Hand); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 8-3 (8-3-0)

Hawks: 6-5 (4-7-0)

Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: 76ers (-105), Hawks (-115)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.5, straight up 55.5%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Hip); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-10 (5-7-0)

Cavaliers: 5-6 (4-7-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Pistons (+290), Cavaliers (-360)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.1, straight up 74.8%, 219.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Neck); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 9-2 (6-3-2)

Raptors: 5-6 (5-6-0)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Celtics (-275), Raptors (+225)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.1, straight up 68.2%, 220.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Illness); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 6-4 (6-4-0)

Spurs: 3-8 (3-7-1)

Line: Kings (-8.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Kings (-360), Spurs (+290)

BPI Projection: Kings by 7.3, straight up 73.3%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Knee); Sandro Mamukelashvili, (GTD - Back); Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Thigh)

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 6-5 (8-3-0)

Bulls: 4-8 (4-7-1)

Line: Bulls (-1.5) Total: 215.5

Money Line: Magic (+110), Bulls (-130)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.6, straight up 59.2%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); DeMar DeRozan, (GTD - Personal); Dalen Terry, (OUT - Kneecap)

Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread) Editor's Picks Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday Steve Alexander

Fantasy basketball rankings 2023-24: Roto and Category leagues Eric Moody 1 Related

Nuggets: 9-2 (5-6-0)

Pelicans: 5-6 (5-5-1)

Line: Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-190), Pelicans (+160)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.7, straight up 56.3%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Ankle); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 5-6 (5-5-1)

Jazz: 4-7 (5-6-0)

Line: Suns (-5.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Suns (-210), Jazz (+180)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.6, straight up 52.1%, 234.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 6-6 (4-8-0)

Blazers: 3-8 (5-6-0)

Line: Lakers (-8.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Lakers (-350), Blazers (+280)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 3.6, straight up 62.3%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Houston Rockets at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 6-3 (5-3-1)

Clippers: 3-7 (4-6-0)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Rockets (+225), Clippers (-275)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.4, straight up 71.9%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)