Open Extended Reactions

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 13 of the college football season.

Odds provided by ESPN BET.

Thursday, 7:30 PM ET, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Game Total: 56.5

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 13.6 (82.2% chance to win outright)

Friday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK), Norman, OK

Game Total: 63.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 15 (84.4% chance to win outright)

Friday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), Lincoln, NE

Game Total: 27.5

FPI Favorite: Iowa by 4 (61.1% chance to win outright)

Friday, 3:30 PM ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Game Total: 52.5

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 3.3 (59.2% chance to win outright)

Friday, 4:00 PM ET, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Game Total: 55.5

FPI Favorite: Missouri by 8.2 (71.5% chance to win outright)

Friday, 7:30 PM ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Game Total: 53.5

FPI Favorite: Texas by 16.3 (86.3% chance to win outright)

Friday, 7:30 PM ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Game Total: 41.5

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 25.9 (95% chance to win outright)

Friday, 8:30 PM ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Game Total: 62

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 12.9 (81% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Game Total: 47.5

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 1.8 (55% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Game Total: 50.5

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 9.4 (74.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

Game Total: 66.5

FPI Favorite: LSU by 7.3 (69.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:00 PM ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Game Total: 52.5

FPI Favorite: Utah by 16.9 (87.2% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 15.9 (85.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Game Total: 51

FPI Favorite: Arizona by 14.9 (84.3% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Game Total: 56.5

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 25.8 (94.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Game Total: 56.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma State by 13.3 (81.7% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Game Total: 68.5

FPI Favorite: Washington by 18.4 (88.9% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Game Total: 51

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 13.2 (81.5% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Game Total: 51.5

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 27.4 (95.8% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Game Total: 60.5

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 22.1 (92.4% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Game Total: 58.5

FPI Favorite: Kansas by 4.7 (63% chance to win outright)

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Game Total: 55

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 4.4 (62.2% chance to win outright)

Iowa State at No. 21 Kansas State -11.5

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Game Total: 47.5

FPI Favorite: Kansas State by 15 (84.5% chance to win outright)