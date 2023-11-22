NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

There are 14 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday before Thursday's break in the action for Thanksgiving.

Among the big games of the night, two can be found on ESPN; Milwaukee heads to Boston in a clash of Eastern Conference powers while the Suns host the Warriors in the night game.

Favorite bets for Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 points vs. Bulls (-120)

The Thunder are tied for the third-best record in the NBA and have the second-best scoring differential at +8.8 PPG, while the Bulls are among the bottom-third in the NBA in scoring differential at -4.3 PPG. The Thunder have won five straight games, all by more than 6.5 points, by an average of 19.5 PPG. The Bulls have lost four of their last five, with the losses by an average off 8.8 PPG. Just two teams going in opposite directions right now. -- Snellings

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 points+assists (-125)

It has been fun watching him take over Fred VanVleet's role as the Raptors facilitator and top scorer this season. Barnes has averaged 19.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. He has a very favorable matchup against a Pacers team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Indiana also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.1%, the eighth highest in the league. -- Moody

Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers over 240.5 total points (-110)

Both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back, but the Pacers play a free and easy brand of light-defense basketball that should let both teams find an offensive groove. I just watched the Pacers and Hawks combine for 309 (!) points on Tuesday, with the perimeter players on each team producing almost at will. The Pacers and their opponents have gone over 240.5 points in eight straight games. -- Snellings

Luka Doncic triple-double (+400)

The Lakers and Mavericks' matchup has a point total of 240.5, setting the stage for Doncic to shine. He is averaging 30.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season. Also, Doncic's usage rate is 35.2%. He's averaged 28.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in his last six games versus LeBron James. -- Moody

Jaylen Brown OVER 23.5 points (-125)

Brown has had two consecutive games under 15 points but continues to play heavy minutes. He's well positioned to bounce back against the Bucks on Wednesday. Milwaukee gives up the most points per game to shooting guards. The Bucks also rank 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions. In his last 12 regular season and playoff games against Milwaukee, Brown has averaged 23.3 points per game. -- Moody

Jordan Poole over 19.5 points (-120)

This feels risky, because Poole has struggled from the field and disappointed for much of the early going after having buzz as a potential NBA scoring leader going into the season. But, Poole finally broke out of his slump with a 30-point explosion against the Bucks on Monday. Poole's Wednesday opponent, the Hornets, joins the Bucks and Spurs as the only teams in the NBA in the bottom-five for most points allowed to both opposing point guards and shooting guards. Poole should have the opportunity to build on his big game on Monday. As a bonus, in a game between two bad teams where a lot of points could go on the board, I also like overs in total points (242.5 points, -105), LaMelo Ball points (28.5 points, -115), Kyle Kuzma points (24.5 points, -115) and Miles Bridges points (19.5 points, -125). -- Snellings

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 2-11 (5-8-0)

Hornets: 4-9 (6-7-0)

Line: Hornets (-4.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Wizards (+150), Hornets (-175)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 2, straight up 57.0%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin)

Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 10-4 (5-9-0)

Magic: 9-5 (11-3-0)

Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-165), Magic (+140)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.2, straight up 61.5%, 225.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: None reported

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 6-7 (9-3-1)

Hawks: 6-7 (4-9-0)

Line: Hawks (-3.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Nets (+130), Hawks (-150)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.8, straight up 56.2%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 10-4 (5-9-0)

Celtics: 11-3 (6-6-2)

Line: Celtics (-5.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Bucks (+170), Celtics (-200)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.5, straight up 68.6%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Oblique); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics: None reported

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 9-5 (6-8-0)

Cavaliers: 8-6 (6-8-0)

Line: Heat (-2.5) Total: 210.5

Money Line: Heat (-135), Cavaliers (+115)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.6, straight up 59.6%, 219.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 6-8 (7-7-0)

Pacers: 8-5 (8-5-0)

Line: Pacers (-3.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Raptors (+135), Pacers (-155)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.7, straight up 62.9%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 3-10 (5-8-0)

Rockets: 6-6 (8-3-1)

Line: Rockets (-4.5) Total: 212.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+170), Rockets (-200)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.5, straight up 65.6%, 223.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle)

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 10-4 (10-4-0)

Timberwolves: 10-3 (7-4-2)

Line: Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: 76ers (+160), Timberwolves (-190)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.7, straight up 52.6%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 8-5 (8-5-0)

Pelicans: 7-7 (8-5-1)

Line: Kings (-1.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Kings (-120), Pelicans (+100)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.8, straight up 59.9%, 234.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Hand); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Thumb); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf); Keon Ellis, (OUT - Ankle); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell, (GTD - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Calf)

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 5-10 (5-9-1)

Thunder: 10-4 (11-3-0)

Line: Thunder (-6.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Bulls (+225), Thunder (-275)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.5, straight up 77.4%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (OUT - Hip)

LA Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 5-7 (5-7-0)

Spurs: 3-11 (3-10-1)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Clippers (-360), Spurs (+290)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 9.2, straight up 79.0%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (NA - Groin)

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 7-8 (5-9-1)

Suns: 8-6 (6-7-1)

Line: Suns (-1.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Warriors (+105), Suns (-125)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8, straight up 52.7%, 235.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Foot); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 4-10 (7-7-0)

Blazers: 3-11 (5-9-0)

Line: Jazz (-3.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Jazz (-140), Blazers (+120)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 2.4, straight up 58.4%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 9-5 (7-7-0)

Lakers: 9-6 (6-9-0)

Line: Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-145), Lakers (+125)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.3, straight up 51.0%, 238.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: None reported

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)