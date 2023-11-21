NBA betting: Six picks for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA In-Season tournament resumes on Tuesday night with five games to choose from. However, the game I'm most interest in is between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. If you're into NBA DFS or prop betting, this is a great matchup to target. The line is set at 252.5 points, the highest total for any NBA game this season. Both the Hawks and Pacers rank among the top-three in the NBA in pace. Neither team is strong defensively and Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton are sure to battle it out, setting the stage for my first recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Tuesday night

Trae Young over 36.5 points and assists.

Bettors can expect Young to put on a masterful performance against the Pacers, who rank 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. During the last six games, he averaged 17.5 field goal attempts, 24.8 points, and 12.0 assists. A deeper dive into the rabbit hole reveals that Young has averaged 27.1 points and 10.0 assists in his last seven games against the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton over 40.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Haliburton and the Pacers had a tough outing on Sunday against the Magic, but they're eager to redeem themselves against the Hawks. In his three previous games, Haliburton surpassed 40.5 points, rebounds, and assists, showcasing the performance bettors should expect to see on Tuesday night.

Myles Turner over 25.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Although Turner hasn't exceeded this line in the last two games, there's no need to worry. He's primed for a comeback against the Hawks on Tuesday night. The Hawks rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions. Also, Atlanta allows opponents to shoot within four feet of the basket the third most often in the league. The Hawks are also a poor rebounding team.

Dennis Schroder over 20.5 points and assists.

Schroder has proven to be an excellent offseason addition by the Raptors, showcasing superb performance this season with averages of 15.5 points and 7.3 assists per game. In the last two games, he has maintained an impressive average of 26.5 points and assists. While the Magic boast a formidable defense, ranking third in points allowed per 100 possessions, they have given up the seventh most fantasy points per game to point guards.

Philadelphia 76ers -7.5.

The 76ers lead the league in points scored per 100 possessions, and they're also a solid defensive team, ranking 10th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Anxious to secure a win on their home court after consecutive losses to the Celtics and Pacers, Philadelphia has a great opportunity, especially against a Cavaliers team missing their top offensive playmaker, Donovan Mitchell. Notably, the 76ers boast a 6-2 record against the spread in their last eight home games.

Portland Trail Blazers +13.5.

In a game that was a mess to watch, the Suns relied heavily on Kevin Durant to win in double overtime over the Jazz on Sunday. Even with a day's rest, fatigue could be a factor for Phoenix. The Suns have the superior roster, but a 13.5 point spread is huge, and even if they get off to a hot start, will they be able to maintain it? Phoenix will also be playing without Bradley Beal and Yuta Watanabe. The Suns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. The Trail Blazers rank near the bottom of the league in both offensive and defensive ratings. I do not expect Portland to win this game, but I do expect the Trail Blazers to keep it competitive. Also, Wednesday marks DeAndre Ayton's return to the Valley of the Sun as an opponent.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 6-7 (7-6-0)

Magic: 8-5 (10-3-0)

Line: Magic (-1.5) Total: 215.5

Money Line: Raptors (+100), Magic (-125)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.3, straight up 51.0%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 7-5 (7-5-0)

Hawks: 6-6 (4-8-0)

Line: Hawks (-3.5) Total: 251.5

Money Line: Pacers (+135), Hawks (-175)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.7, straight up 65.8%, 244.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 7-6 (5-8-0)

76ers: 10-3 (10-3-0)

Line: 76ers (-7.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+240), 76ers (-325)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 6.9, straight up 74.7%, 218.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Hamstring); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 3-10 (5-8-0)

Suns: 7-6 (5-7-1)

Line: Suns (-13.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Blazers (+600), Suns (-900)

BPI Projection: Suns by 11.9, straight up 85.9%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Yuta Watanabe, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 4-9 (7-6-0)

Lakers: 8-6 (5-9-0)

Line: Lakers (-7.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Jazz (+225), Lakers (-300)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.2, straight up 57.5%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Hip); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)