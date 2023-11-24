NBA betting: Picks and predictions for Friday's key In-Season Tournament games

There are 10 games on the schedule for Friday and they're all In-Season Tournament games. The ones with real meaning include the Boston Celtics at the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, the Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers.
Celtics -5 over the Magic: The Celtics are just 6-7 ATS this season while the Magic are 12-3 ATS, as well as 5-1 ATS at home. I'm throwing all of those numbers out the window and am looking for the Celtics to show their dominance as they look to secure a place in the Knockout Round of the In-Season Tournament, where they're currently 2-0. Boston had won six straight games before losing a tough one at Charlotte on Monday and then held off the Bucks in Boston on Wednesday. This game starts at 2:30 p.m. on a Friday and the veteran Celtics should be able to handle the change in routine better than Orlando. The Celtics are one of the favorites to win it all and should be ready to dominate after getting some rest over Thanksgiving.
Dillon Brooks over 10.5 points: Brooks has played at least 25 minutes in every game this season and has seen 31, 41, 31 and 27 minutes in each of his last four. Despite some poor shooting (19-of-48, 40%) he's scored between 13 and 24 points in his last three games and has scored at least 20 points in three games this month. Even if the shooting woes continue tonight, Brooks should keep his double-digit scoring streak alive and is due to break out of the slump. And the last time he played really well, he hit 9 of 21 shots and six triples for 24 points and four steals against the Lakers on Sunday.
James Harden over 24.5 total points + assists: Harden has hit this number in three of his last four games and is starting to figure things out with the Clippers. They've strung together three straight wins and face a must-win situation against the Pelicans if they have any hope of advancing to the Knockout Round of the In-Season Tournament. The Pelicans have a team defense that ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in points (23rd) and assists (18th) allowed to opposing point guards, clearing the way for Harden to have another good night.
Aaron Gordon over 21 total points + rebounds: Gordon has hit this number in three of his last five games and the Nuggets are looking at a must-win scenario with a 2-1 record in the In-Season Tournament against the 1-1 Rockets. Houston ranks 12th in points allowed to opposing power forwards and 14th in rebounds allowed, and Gordon has played at least 32 minutes in 10 straight games. He's scored in double figures in all 10 of those games and hit over 21 total points + rebounds in eight of those. Look for him to improve that streak to nine of his last 11 games tonight.
Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
2:30 p Amway Center, Orlando
Records (Against the Spread)
Celtics: 12-3 (6-7-2)
Magic: 10-5 (12-3-0)
Line: Celtics (-5.5) Total: 221.5
Money Line: Celtics (-210), Magic (+180)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 4.5, straight up 65.7%, 226.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Thigh); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Ankle)
Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies
5:00 p FedExForum, Memphis
Records (Against the Spread)
Suns: 9-6 (7-7-1)
Grizzlies: 3-11 (5-9-0)
Line: Suns (-7.5) Total: 222.5
Money Line: Suns (-300), Grizzlies (+225)
BPI Projection: Suns by 5.9, straight up 70.0%, 229.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Drew Eubanks, (OUT - Ankle); Yuta Watanabe, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Foot); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Miami Heat at New York Knicks
7:30 p Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Heat: 10-5 (7-8-0)
Knicks: 8-6 (9-4-1)
Line: Knicks (-5.5) Total: 212.5
Money Line: Heat (+160), Knicks (-210)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.9, straight up 60.8%, 221.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Thumb); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Evan Fournier, (GTD - Ankle); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Illness)
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Records (Against the Spread)
Bulls: 5-11 (5-10-1)
Raptors: 7-8 (8-7-0)
Line: Raptors (-5.5) Total: 216.5
Money Line: Bulls (+175), Raptors (-225)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 4.8, straight up 67.4%, 216.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Knee); Thaddeus Young, (GTD - Illness); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers
8:00 p Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Pistons: 2-13 (7-8-0)
Pacers: 8-6 (8-6-0)
Line: Pacers (-9.5) Total: 246.5
Money Line: Pistons (+300), Pacers (-450)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 8.2, straight up 76.6%, 237.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder)
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Wrist); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)
Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets
8:00 p Toyota Center, Houston
Records (Against the Spread)
Nuggets: 10-5 (5-10-0)
Rockets: 7-6 (9-3-1)
Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 214.5
Money Line: Nuggets (-155), Rockets (+125)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.6, straight up 55.9%, 225.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle)
Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks
8:00 p Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Records (Against the Spread)
Wizards: 2-12 (6-8-0)
Bucks: 10-5 (6-9-0)
Line: Bucks (-13.5) Total: 246.5
Money Line: Wizards (+500), Bucks (-800)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 10.7, straight up 82.2%, 242.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Illness)
Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves
8:00 p Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Kings: 8-6 (8-6-0)
Timberwolves: 11-3 (8-4-2)
Line: Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 229.5
Money Line: Kings (+155), Timberwolves (-200)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.8, straight up 66.1%, 234.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Colby Jones, (GTD - Hip); Keegan Murray, (OUT - Back); Keon Ellis, (OUT - Ankle); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)
San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors
10:00 p Chase Center, San Francisco
Records (Against the Spread)
Spurs: 3-12 (4-10-1)
Warriors: 7-9 (5-10-1)
Line: Warriors (-10.5) Total: 234.5
Money Line: Spurs (+380), Warriors (-500)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 12.5, straight up 85.6%, 237.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: None reported
Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Foot); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension)
New Orleans Pelicans at LA Clippers
10:30 p Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 8-7 (9-5-1)
Clippers: 6-7 (5-8-0)
Line: Clippers (-5.5) Total: 226.5
Money Line: Pelicans (+165), Clippers (-215)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 4, straight up 64.2%, 227.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Calf)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Norman Powell, (GTD - Groin); Xavier Moon, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)