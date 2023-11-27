        <
          CFB Week 14: Betting odds and lines for conference championships

          Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks are heavy favorites heading into the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday night. AP Photo/Andy Nelson
          • ESPN Sports Betting
          Nov 26, 2023, 07:30 PM ET

          Here are the betting lines and totals for all of the conference championship matchups in Week 14.

          Odds provided by ESPN BET.

          Conference USA Championship

          New Mexico State at No. 25 Liberty (-11)
          Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Williams Stadium (VA), Lynchburg, VA

          Money line: Liberty (-400), New Mexico State (+320)
          Game Total: 53.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Liberty by 13.6 (83.2% chance to win outright)

          Pac-12 Championship

          No. 6 Oregon at No. 4 Washington (-9.5)
          Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

          Money line: Oregon (-350), Washington (+280)
          Game Total: 67.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Oregon by 9.7 (75.8% chance to win outright)

          Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship

          No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 7 Texas (-13.5)
          Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

          Money line: Texas (-550), Oklahoma State (+425)
          Game Total: 54.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Texas by 17 (88.1% chance to win outright)

          MAC Championship

          Miami (OH) at Toledo (-8)
          Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

          Money Line: Toledo (-325), Miami (OH) (+260)
          Game Total: 45.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Toledo by 3.5 (60.2% chance to win outright)

          Mountain West Championship

          Boise State (-3) at UNLV
          Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

          Money Line: Boise State (-145), UNLV (+!25)
          Game Total: 58.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Boise State by 2 (55.9% chance to win outright)

          SEC Championship

          No. 1 Georgia at No. 8 Alabama (-5)
          Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

          Money Line: Georgia (-210), Alabama (+175)
          Game Total: 55.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Georgia by 0.7 (52.1% chance to win outright)

          American Athletic Championship

          SMU (-4) at No. 23 Tulane
          Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

          Money Line: Tulane (-190), SMU (+160)
          Game Total: 50.5 points
          FPI Favorite: SMU by 8.3 (72.5% chance to win outright)

          Sun Belt Championship

          Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5)
          Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL), Troy, AL

          Money Line: Troy (-240), Appalachian State (+200)
          Game Total: 51.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Troy by 6.6 (68.5% chance to win outright)

          Big Ten Championship

          No. 3 Michigan at No. 17 Iowa (-23)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

          Money Line: Michigan (-4000), Iowa (+1800)
          Game Total: 35.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Michigan by 21.6 (92.6% chance to win outright)

          ACC Championship

          No. 10 Louisville at No. 5 Florida State (-3.5)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

          Money Line: Florida State (-155), Louisville (+135)
          Game Total: 51.5 points
          FPI Favorite: Florida State by 9.1 (74.4% chance to win outright)