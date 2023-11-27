CFB Week 14: Betting odds and lines for conference championships

Here are the betting lines and totals for all of the conference championship matchups in Week 14.
Odds provided by ESPN BET.
Conference USA Championship
New Mexico State at No. 25 Liberty (-11)
Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Williams Stadium (VA), Lynchburg, VA
Money line: Liberty (-400), New Mexico State (+320)
Game Total: 53.5 points
FPI Favorite: Liberty by 13.6 (83.2% chance to win outright)
Pac-12 Championship
No. 6 Oregon at No. 4 Washington (-9.5)
Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Money line: Oregon (-350), Washington (+280)
Game Total: 67.5 points
FPI Favorite: Oregon by 9.7 (75.8% chance to win outright)
Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship
No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 7 Texas (-13.5)
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Money line: Texas (-550), Oklahoma State (+425)
Game Total: 54.5 points
FPI Favorite: Texas by 17 (88.1% chance to win outright)
MAC Championship
Miami (OH) at Toledo (-8)
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Money Line: Toledo (-325), Miami (OH) (+260)
Game Total: 45.5 points
FPI Favorite: Toledo by 3.5 (60.2% chance to win outright)
Mountain West Championship
Boise State (-3) at UNLV
Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Money Line: Boise State (-145), UNLV (+!25)
Game Total: 58.5 points
FPI Favorite: Boise State by 2 (55.9% chance to win outright)
SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia at No. 8 Alabama (-5)
Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Money Line: Georgia (-210), Alabama (+175)
Game Total: 55.5 points
FPI Favorite: Georgia by 0.7 (52.1% chance to win outright)
American Athletic Championship
SMU (-4) at No. 23 Tulane
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Money Line: Tulane (-190), SMU (+160)
Game Total: 50.5 points
FPI Favorite: SMU by 8.3 (72.5% chance to win outright)
Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5)
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL), Troy, AL
Money Line: Troy (-240), Appalachian State (+200)
Game Total: 51.5 points
FPI Favorite: Troy by 6.6 (68.5% chance to win outright)
Big Ten Championship
No. 3 Michigan at No. 17 Iowa (-23)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Money Line: Michigan (-4000), Iowa (+1800)
Game Total: 35.5 points
FPI Favorite: Michigan by 21.6 (92.6% chance to win outright)
ACC Championship
No. 10 Louisville at No. 5 Florida State (-3.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Money Line: Florida State (-155), Louisville (+135)
Game Total: 51.5 points
FPI Favorite: Florida State by 9.1 (74.4% chance to win outright)