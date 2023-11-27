        <
          2023 NFL Week 12 games betting odds, lines, spreads: Niners favored on the road against Eagles

          The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, a rematch of January's NCF Championship game which the Eagles won 31-7. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN Sports Betting
          Nov 27, 2023, 10:14 AM ET

          Week 13's biggest matchup is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game; the Philadelphia Eagles opened as 1-point favorites over the visiting San Francisco 49ers, but the line has moved quickly. In the other 12 games, some big favorites will be looking to shine in the prime time spotlight, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Green Bay Packers for Patrick Mahomes' first foray at Lambeau Field. The week's finale will have the Cincinnati Bengals limping into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN. We've got lines for every matchups, updated throughout the week.Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group. Odds by ESPN BET.

          Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys -8
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+320) ; Dallas Cowboys (-400)
          Total: 46.5 (2nd highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Cowboys by 11 (79.5% to win outright)

          Indianapolis Colts -2.5 @ Tennessee Titans
          Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-130) ; Tennessee Titans (+110)
          Total: 42.5 (sixth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Colts by 2.5 (57.3% to win outright)

          Los Angeles Chargers -6 @ New England Patriots
          Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (-250) ; New England Patriots (+210)
          Total: 41.5 (eighth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 5.5 (66.1% to win outright)

          Detroit Lions -3.5 @ New Orleans Saints
          Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Detroit Lions (-195) ; New Orleans Saints (+165)
          Total: 45.5 (fourth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Lions by 2.1 (56.2% to win outright)

          Atlanta Falcons -3 @ New York Jets
          MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (-145) ; New York Jets (+125)
          Total: 34.5 (13th highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.4 (57% to win outright)

          Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5
          Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+210) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (-250)
          Total: 39.5 (10th highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Steelers by 7.8 (72% to win outright)

          Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6
          Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+220) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-270)
          Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.5 (71.4% to win outright)

          Miami Dolphins -9.5 @ Washington Commanders
          FedExField, Landover, Maryland
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Miami Dolphins (-450) ; Washington Commanders (+360)
          Total: 49.5 (Highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 11.4 (80.4% to win outright)

          Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans -3
          NRG Stadium, Houston
          Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Denver Broncos (+130) ; Houston Texans (-150)
          Total: 45.5 (fourth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Texans by 1.5 (54.5% to win outright)

          Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams -4.5
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+175) ; Los Angeles Rams (-210)
          Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Rams by 4.8 (64% to win outright)

          San Francisco 49ers -2.5 @ Philadelphia Eagles
          Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-140) ; Philadelphia Eagles (+120)
          Total: 46.5 (2nd highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 2 (55.8% to win outright)

          Kansas City Chiefs -7 @ Green Bay Packers
          Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
          Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-300) ; Green Bay Packers (+250)
          Total: 42.5 (sixth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 7.6 (71.7% to win outright)

          Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars -8
          TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
          Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

          Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (+300) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-380)
          Total: 40.5 (ninth highest of the week)
          FPI favorite: Jaguars by 5.8 (66.8% to win outright)